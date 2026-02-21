 Karan Adani Confirms Adani Group's Push To Bring Formula 1 Racing Back To India At Buddh Circuit
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsKaran Adani Confirms Adani Group's Push To Bring Formula 1 Racing Back To India At Buddh Circuit

Karan Adani Confirms Adani Group's Push To Bring Formula 1 Racing Back To India At Buddh Circuit

Karan Adani said the Adani Group is actively working on plans to revive Formula 1 racing at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The move follows its bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates and discussions with authorities to restore India’s presence on the F1 calendar.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
The Adani Group is working on strategies to restart the Formula 1 motor sport at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Karan Adani, the Director of Adani Cement said on Saturday. | X @ANI & @AlpineF1Team

New Delhi: The Adani Group is working on strategies to restart the Formula 1 motor sport at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Karan Adani, the Director of Adani Cement said on Saturday.

According to official sources, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited the circuit and held talks with officials from Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

"I'm very excited... obviously the Buddh circuit comes (as) part of the deal. I'm very personally engaged in terms of bringing Formula 1 back into India. I think India has a lot of potential. There's a lot of following in Formula 1 from India, " Adani, who is also the MD of Adani Ports & SEZ, said while speaking at the 70th Foundation Day of All India Management Association (AIMA) in the national capital.

The Adani Group is in the fray to buy the troubled Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) -- the flagship company of the Jaypee Group.

FPJ Shorts
Karan Adani Confirms Adani Group's Push To Bring Formula 1 Racing Back To India At Buddh Circuit
Karan Adani Confirms Adani Group's Push To Bring Formula 1 Racing Back To India At Buddh Circuit
East Bengal FC Thrash Sporting Club Delhi 4-1, Storm To Top Of ISL Table With Second Consecutive Win
East Bengal FC Thrash Sporting Club Delhi 4-1, Storm To Top Of ISL Table With Second Consecutive Win
Maharashtra Budget Session Makes History: No Leader Of Opposition In Either House For First Time
Maharashtra Budget Session Makes History: No Leader Of Opposition In Either House For First Time
Shah Rukh Khan Visits Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan's At Lilavati Hospital Amid Health Concerns- Watch VIDEO
Shah Rukh Khan Visits Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan's At Lilavati Hospital Amid Health Concerns- Watch VIDEO

In November 2025, the infrastructure-to-energy group won majority lenders' vote for takeover of debt-laden Jaiprakash Associates as its Rs 14,535-crore acquisition proposal included a higher upfront payment than rival bidders.

Adani further said he has been following the sport since 2000 and believes India can set a benchmark for global events like Formula 1.

"Reputation of India and Indians has improved very, very significantly... I do believe that India can really showcase Formula 1... and can be a benchmark for a global event," he said.(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Read Also
East Bengal FC Thrash Sporting Club Delhi 4-1, Storm To Top Of ISL Table With Second Consecutive Win
article-image

Adani said the exposure to such sports in India is limited and people have to go to other countries like Abu Dhabi or Singapore to experience the sport.

Re-starting Formula 1 will also provide an opportunity to showcase not just the infrastructure but the hospitality and the heritage of country, he said.

The F1 race was held in 2011, 2012, 2013 at the Buddh Circuit before being halted due to tax dispute with the Uttar Pradesh government, which said the event was entertainment and not a sport.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on