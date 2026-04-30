Adani Ports Reports 25% To ₹38,736 Crore Revenue Growth, Surpasses Guidance With Record Cargo Volumes

Adani Ports reported a strong financial performance for FY26, with revenue rising 25 percent year-on-year to Rs 38,736 crore and EBITDA increasing 20 percent to Rs 22,851 crore. |

Ahmedabad: Adani Ports has capped off FY26 with a performance that signals both scale and resilience, even as global trade conditions remained uncertain.

The company posted consolidated revenue of Rupees 38,736 crore for FY26, up from Rupees 31,079 crore a year earlier, while profit after tax rose 16 percent to Rupees 12,782 crore. EBITDA came in at Rupees 22,851 crore, reflecting a 20 percent increase. Quarterly numbers also showed momentum, with Q4 revenue at Rupees 10,738 crore and profit at Rupees 3,308 crore.

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Operationally, the standout achievement was cargo handling of 500.8 MMT during the year, an 11 percent rise from FY25. This milestone places the company ahead of peers in India’s port sector. Market share remained stable at around 27 percent for cargo and 45.5 percent for containers, highlighting its dominant position despite marginal fluctuations in quarterly shares.

Growth was broad-based across business segments. Domestic ports revenue grew 13 percent annually, supported by improved market share and strong return on capital employed at 23 percent. International operations expanded faster, with revenue rising 34 percent, aided by the addition of the North Queensland Export Terminal and ramp-up at Colombo. Logistics revenue surged 55 percent, driven by trucking and freight network expansion, while marine services more than doubled revenue, supported by fleet additions to 136 vessels.

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Chief Executive Officer Ashwani Gupta indicated that disciplined execution and a diversified business model helped the company outperform its targets despite geopolitical volatility and tariff uncertainties. He emphasized that growth in logistics and marine segments reflects a strategic push beyond core port operations, strengthening the integrated “shore-to-door” offering.

Looking ahead, the company has outlined ambitious plans, targeting revenue between Rupees 43,000 crore and Rupees 45,000 crore for FY27, along with EBITDA of Rupees 25,000 crore to Rupees 26,000 crore. Longer term, it aims to double revenue and EBITDA by FY31, supported by scaling cargo volumes to one billion tonnes by 2030 and expanding asset-light logistics services. The board has also proposed a dividend of Rupees 7.5 per share for FY26, underlining confidence in cash flows and capital discipline.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and media release. It does not constitute financial advice or an independent verification of the information presented.