Adani Ports Operationalises India’s First Port Of Refuge To Boost Maritime Safety Across Coasts

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has operationalised India’s first Port of Refuge. |

Ahmedabad: Adani Ports has introduced a new maritime safety framework, aiming to close a long-standing gap in India’s emergency response infrastructure along key global shipping routes.

APSEZ has operationalised India’s first Port of Refuge, creating designated locations where vessels in distress can seek shelter and stabilise operations. This initiative establishes a formal system to manage maritime emergencies, an area where India previously lacked structured infrastructure despite its extensive coastline.

The company will operate two Port of Refuge sites—Dighi Port on the west coast and Gopalpur Port on the east coast. These locations will support traffic across the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, respectively, covering major international routes including those toward the Persian Gulf and the Malacca Strait.

The facilities will offer specialised services such as salvage operations, wreck removal, firefighting, pollution containment, and coordinated emergency response. The initiative is supported by a tripartite agreement with SMIT Salvage and the Maritime Emergency Response Centre, bringing global expertise into India’s maritime ecosystem.

The framework is aligned with international maritime conventions and aims to enhance safety, environmental protection, and operational readiness. Management indicated that the initiative strengthens India’s position in global shipping corridors while improving response capabilities for maritime incidents.

The move reflects a broader effort to integrate safety infrastructure with port operations, ensuring preparedness alongside cargo handling efficiency. By establishing a Port of Refuge system, Adani Ports is advancing maritime safety standards while reinforcing India’s role in global trade and emergency response readiness.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s media release dated March 27, 2026, without independent verification or external analysis.