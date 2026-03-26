Adani Group In Talks With Meta, Google, Flipkart To Build Data Centres In India

India’s Adani Group is in talks with American technology giants like Meta and Google to establish data centres in India. Walmart-owned Flipkart is also in discussions with the Indian conglomerate, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The discussions are part of Adani Group’s efforts to play a bigger role in digital infrastructure, with investment plans of $100 billion. The port-to-energy giant is looking for sites across the country to set up the data centres, the report said, citing sources.

The discussions with the US-based tech majors come as the Adani Group looks to position itself as a supplier of both land and renewable energy needed for hyperscale facilities—resources critical to artificial intelligence and cloud services worldwide.

However, the discussions are at a preliminary stage, and the sites for setting up the data centres have not yet been finalised. Still, the efforts show rising competition in this emerging opportunity.

India’s data centre capacity is projected to grow fivefold by 2030 to over 8 gigawatts, according to KPMG, the report said. This expansion is expected to generate more than $30 billion in capital expenditure.

Adani Group’s joint venture with EdgeConneX, AdaniConnex, had announced a partnership with Google in October last year. The latest discussions are separate from the already established pacts, the report said.

Google has already announced plans to invest $15 billion in building India’s largest AI infrastructure hub in Visakhapatnam. Adani’s rival Reliance has already signed an $11 billion pact to build data centres in Visakhapatnam in November through its Digital Connexion venture.

Moreover, India’s largest software company, Tata Consultancy Services, has secured $1 billion from global investment firm TPG Inc to accelerate its efforts in strengthening AI infrastructure.

Investment activity by foreign players is expected to gain further momentum as the government, in the latest Budget, has announced a tax waiver until 2047 for setting up data centres.