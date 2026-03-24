Adani Sportsline Unveils 'Garv Hai' Jersey Designed By Aaquib Wani, Praggnanandhaa To Don New Kit

R Praggnanandhaa and Nupur Sheoran in the Garv Hai Jersey | File Photo

Ahmedabad, March 24, 2026: Adani Sportsline today unveiled the official jersey of its flagship athlete programme, Garv Hai, designed by award-winning designer Aaquib Wani. The jersey will serve as the unified official kit for all athletes supported under the Garv Hai initiative across sporting disciplines.

The introduction of a special jersey marks a significant milestone for the programme as it reinforces a shared identity for emerging Indian athletes backed by Adani Sportsline.

R Praggnanandhaa and Nupur Sheoran in the Garv Hai Jersey |

Design reflects youth, pride and ambition

Conceptualised by Aaquib Wani, who has previously designed official sports kits for the India national cricket team as well as Indian contingents for the Summer 2024 Olympics and the 2022 Asian Games, the Garv Hai jersey reflects the spirit of India’s youth.

The design embodies pride, ambition, and excellence, values that define the Garv Hai programme, which aims to develop India’s next generation of sporting champions and support them from grassroots to elite levels as they strive to represent the nation on national and international platforms.

Aaquib Wani holding the Jersey |

Continued collaboration with Aaquib Wani

This collaboration builds on Adani Sportsline’s continued association with Wani following his partnership for the 9th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon.

He curated the official marathon jersey and flagged off the event, which saw participation from over 24,000 runners and honoured the Indian Armed Forces under the #Run4OurSoldiers initiative.

Officials highlight significance of jersey

Speaking about the unveiling, Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, “We are delighted to unveil a special jersey for our Garv Hai programme athletes, who truly represent the spirit of India. This jersey is more than a kit, it is a symbol of belief, aspiration, and unity across disciplines. Aaquib Wani has once again captured that essence through his design. We received an exceptional response to the jersey he created for the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, and we are pleased to continue and strengthen our association with him through this meaningful collaboration.”

Speaking about the Garv Hai jersey, Aaquib Wani said, “It is an honour to design a jersey that unites such talented athletes under one identity. The design reflects pride, resilience, and ambition; values that define both the athletes and the programme. I am excited to continue this growing association with Adani Sportsline and to see athletes like Praggnanandhaa R, Nupur, Poymantee, and others don this jersey on their journey ahead.”

Garv Hai programme and athlete roster

Garv Hai is Adani Group’s nationwide initiative aimed at nurturing India’s next generation of sporting champions and supporting them in their pursuit of excellence across national and international platforms.

The Garv Hai athlete roster includes:

1. Praggnanandhaa R

2. Poymantee Baisya

3. Manisha Gadhia

4. Abhimanyu Singh Bhati

5. Ashok Kumar

6. Nurjahan Noorali Jamani

7. Lakshmi Jadala

8. Nupur Sheoran

About Adani Sportsline

Adani Sportsline is the sports arm of the diversified Adani Group, which has a presence in ports, logistics, energy, utility, infrastructure, electric power generation and transmission, mining, airport operations, natural gas, and food processing.

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Formed in 2019, Adani Sportsline has an overarching philosophy to inculcate a culture of sports at the grassroots level and create globally competitive opportunities for future champions in India.

In line with the group’s vision of nation-building, the company aims to build a world-class ecosystem that nurtures sporting talent, accelerates the sports economy, and plays the role of an enabler in India’s journey to become a leading sporting nation.

For more information: www.adanisportsline.com

For media queries, contact Mitul Thakkar: mitul.thakkar@adani.com