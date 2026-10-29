Adani Ports Shares Jump Over 5% After Q2 Profit Rises 18%, Stock Tops Sensex And Nifty Gainers

Adani Ports |

Mumbai: Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) surged more than 5% on Thursday, October 29, after the company reported an 18% increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY27. The stock emerged as the biggest gainer on both the Sensex and Nifty 50, supported by strong quarterly earnings and positive investor sentiment.

Share Price

Adani Ports shares climbed 5.59% to ₹1,857.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) during Thursday's trading session. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock gained 5.45% to ₹1,857.40, outperforming several major companies. The rally followed the company's announcement of higher quarterly profit and income, highlighting its continued operational growth.

Profit Growth

Adani Ports reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,682.44 crore for the July–September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹3,120.20 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The 18% year-on-year profit growth was supported by an increase in revenue from operations. The company announced its financial performance on Wednesday through a regulatory filing.

Income Rises

Total consolidated income increased to ₹11,609.77 crore during the September quarter, compared with ₹10,004.06 crore in the year-ago period. This represents growth of approximately 16%, reflecting improved business performance. The earnings announcement attracted investor attention, helping Adani Ports shares register strong gains during Thursday's session.

Markets Rally

The broader Indian stock market also traded higher on Thursday. The BSE Sensex jumped 606.09 points to 73,852.12, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 157.20 points to 22,856.05 during late morning trading.

Port Network

Adani Ports, part of the Adani Group, is India's largest port developer and operator. The company operates seven strategically located ports and terminals along India's western coastline and eight along the eastern coastline. Its extensive port network supports cargo movement, logistics operations and India's expanding maritime trade.