Trump Weighs Fresh Tariff Hikes On India Over Industrial Subsidies; Move May Impact Ongoing India-US Trade Deal Talks | X/@narendramodi

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump is preparing to raise tariffs on China and Indian among other countries reported the Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer could announce the results of an investigation into foreign industrial subsidies as soon as this week, with China likely facing some of the highest tariffs.

In March, the USTR had launched investigations into 16 economies over concerns that government subsidies give foreign manufacturers an unfair advantage over American companies.

These inquiries were carried out under "Section 301" of the Trade Act of 1974. This legislation grants the US Trade Representative the authority to enforce tariffs or other punitive actions against nations found to be using unfair trade practices.

According to the USTR, "The “Special 301” Report reflects the outcome of a Congressionally-mandated annual review of the global state of intellectual property (IP) rights protection and enforcement. The review reflects the Administration’s resolve to encourage and maintain enabling environments for innovation, including effective IP protection and enforcement, in markets worldwide, which benefit not only U.S. exporters but the domestic IP-intensive industries in those markets as well."

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had at the time indicated that the investigations could result in new tariffs being applied to China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, and Mexico by the coming summer

The "excess capacity" probe also extends to several other partners, including Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Switzerland, and Norway.

Greer had said that the "investigations will focus on economies that we have evidence appears to exhibit structural excess capacity and production in various manufacturing sectors, such as through larger persistent trade surpluses or underutilised or unused capacity."

In July this year, the USTR had under this provision imposed an additional 10% ad valorem duty on imports from India.

Earlier this month, the United States had assured India that it will enjoy a comparative tariff advantage over peer economies under the proposed bilateral trade pact, a senior government official said, even as negotiations on the first tranche and the broader agreement continues.

"The US has assured India of a comparative tariff advantage over its competitors in the trade deal. We will have to see how the tariff framework unfolds," the official said.

However, the official cautioned that the advantage will depend on the final tariff structure, as the outcome of the second investigation initiated by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) against India is still awaited.

India is working to close the first tranche of the deal by the end of this financial year, the official said, adding that talks are being held simultaneously on the first tranche and the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)