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The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has approached the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seeking the release of bulk Scotch whisky consignments from the United Kingdom (UK) seized by Indian Customs over a tariff classification dispute.

According to a report by Business Standard, the ministry is working with the Department of Revenue to resolve differences concerning the applicability of preferential import duties under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which came into effect on July 15.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Monday said that India had reaffirmed its commitment to the tariff concessions negotiated under the agreement during discussions with British authorities, UK companies and domestic importers.

Customs Tariff Classification Dispute Threatens Scotch Whisky Imports

The dispute centres on two Harmonised System of Nomenclature (HSN) tariff codes governing whisky imports.

Agrawal explained that preferential tariff concessions for bulk Scotch whisky were negotiated under code 220830. However, certain shipments have been imported under code 220890, which does not qualify for reduced duties under the bilateral agreement.

According to the Commerce Secretary, the industry's use of the latter classification stems from court rulings dating back to 1991, with the matter subsequently reaching the Supreme Court.

Indian Customs has seized consignments belonging to major British liquor companies, alleging that importers were attempting to claim preferential duties under an incorrect tariff classification.

Bulk Scotch whisky imported from the UK is typically used for blending and bottling in India.

Government Seeks Technical Solution To Protect India-UK Trade Commitments

Under the trade agreement, eligible bulk Scotch whisky imports attract a preferential duty of 75%, down from the earlier rate of 150%. The tariff is scheduled to decline gradually to 40% over 10 years.

Agrawal said the government had negotiated the concessions on the understanding that bulk Scotch imports fell under code 220830. Officials subsequently learnt that the industry also used the alternative classification based on earlier judicial decisions.

The Commerce Ministry is exploring a technical resolution that respects existing court orders while safeguarding India's commitments under the trade agreement.

The department is seeking to resolve the classification dispute within the next few days.

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