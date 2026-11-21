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India recorded a sharp increase in Scotch whisky imports from the UK during the six months ended September, even as a subsequent Customs classification dispute raised uncertainty over tariff concessions under the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA).

As per a report by Moneycontrol, the value of Scotch whisky shipments from the UK increased more than fivefold year-on-year to $59.28 million during April-September.

However, differences over the classification of bulk whisky consignments have raised questions about the applicability of preferential import duties negotiated under the bilateral trade agreement.

Scotch whisky imports reached $36.83 million during July-September, compared with $5.11 million in the corresponding period last year. The quarter accounted for approximately two-thirds of the overall increase during the six-month period.

The bilateral trade agreement came into effect on July 15, although imports had already increased by 251% to $22.45 million during April-June.

The separately classified blended whisky segment covering containers with a capacity exceeding two litres registered comparatively moderate growth.

As per the report, India's imports under this category increased by 23% to $37.54 million during the first six months, with the UK accounting for $37.17 million, or 99% of the total.

Under the trade agreement, India reduced the combined basic customs duty and agriculture infrastructure cess on eligible Scotch whisky imports from 150% to 75%. The tariff is scheduled to decline further to 40% over 10 years.

The concession applies to Scotch whisky imported in containers exceeding two litres.

The dispute centres on whether high-strength Scotch destined for domestic dilution or blending qualifies for preferential tariff treatment.

Customs authorities began assessing certain bulk consignments in November. The disputed alternative classification attracts a basic customs duty of 150%, with an additional 5% levy on the import value plus duty, taking the effective charge to 162.5%.

According to reports, the Commerce Ministry is coordinating with Customs authorities to resolve the classification dispute.

The reported import figures predate the disputed assessments and do not reflect their potential impact on shipments.

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