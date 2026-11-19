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Shares of Indian liquor manufacturers declined on Thursday after Reuters reported that bulk Scotch whisky imports were attracting an effective 162.5% duty and tax, raising concerns over higher costs and supply disruptions.

The development comes amid a customs classification dispute linked to the India-UK trade agreement, which had reduced tariffs on Scotch whisky imports.

After the report, Radico Khaitan shares fell 3.18% to ₹4,516.70, while Allied Blenders and Distillers declined 1.59% to ₹785.40.

Tilaknagar Industries slipped 1.2% to ₹529, while United Spirits dropped 1.54% to ₹1,415.50.

According to Reuters, Indian authorities are applying an effective levy of 162.5% on certain bulk Scotch imports, exceeding the 150% tariff applicable before the bilateral agreement.

The India-UK trade pact, implemented in July, had reduced Scotch whisky tariffs to 75%, offering significant benefits to international spirits companies.

However, customs investigators have questioned the classification used by companies importing bulk Scotch concentrates for blending operations.

Authorities reportedly contend that these imports fall under a customs category covering compound alcoholic preparations, introduced in May.

This classification attracts a 150% import tariff.

An additional consumption tax raises the effective levy to 162.5%, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters.

Radico Khaitan, Diageo And Pernod Ricard Face Import Concerns

The dispute could affect companies relying on imported Scotch concentrates to manufacture blended whisky for India's $65 billion liquor market.

International spirits manufacturers Pernod Ricard and Diageo are among the companies potentially affected.

Following the report, Diageo shares declined 1.5% in London, while Pernod Ricard fell 1.25% in France.

Indian manufacturers Radico Khaitan, Allied Blenders and Distillers, and Tilaknagar Industries also import bulk Scotch and reportedly face customs scrutiny.

The higher levies could increase working capital requirements and create additional financial pressure, particularly for smaller importers arranging bank guarantees.

The dispute raises questions about the tariff benefits available under the India-UK trade agreement.

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India-UK Trade Deal Faces Bulk Scotch Import Tariff Dispute Radico Khaitan, Diageo And Pernod Ricard Face Import Concerns

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