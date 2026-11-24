New Delhi: India's rapid urbanisation and expanding infrastructure requirements are emerging as major business opportunities for Ontario-based companies as the Canadian province seeks to diversify its international trade partnerships and reduce dependence on the United States.

Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Victor Fedeli, highlighted India's growing economic significance while addressing the Indo-Canadian Business Chamber (ICBC), ANI reported.

India Trade Potential

Fedeli pointed to the substantial disparity in Ontario's bilateral trade relationships in 2018. While its annual trade with the US stood at $400 billion, trade with India amounted to just $400 million.

However, Ontario's trade with India has increased by 88% since the minister's office began its outreach to the Indian market, reflecting strengthening commercial engagement between the two economies.

Infrastructure Opportunities

India's accelerating urbanisation presents significant opportunities for Canadian businesses operating in infrastructure, technology and urban development. Fedeli recalled that nearly 1.6 crore people were migrating from rural to urban areas annually in India in 2018, creating substantial demand for urban infrastructure.

He compared the scale of this transformation to building a city equivalent to Canada's capital, Ottawa, every month until 2025. The minister emphasised that India's infrastructure requirements offer considerable scope for sustained business collaboration with Ontario-based enterprises.

Trade Diversification

Ontario is actively expanding its international commercial relationships to reduce its exposure to the US market, which accounted for around 80% of its business, according to Fedeli.

The province's trade with markets outside the US has increased by 75% since 2018, with a further 17.5% growth recorded over the past year. Fedeli also indicated that developments under US President Donald Trump's administration had accelerated Ontario's trade diversification efforts.

Strengthening Economic Ties

The minister acknowledged the contribution of Indo-Canadian entrepreneurs towards employment generation, business expansion, research and innovation in Ontario.

India's growing infrastructure demand, expanding urban economy and investment potential are positioning the country as an increasingly important commercial partner in Ontario's long-term global trade strategy.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!