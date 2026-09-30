US Bans Nearly $1 Billion In Canadian Imports As Trump Trade Dispute Escalates With Ottawa

US President Donald Trump | AFP

Trade tensions between the United States and Canada have intensified after Washington implemented a ban on nearly $1 billion worth of Canadian imports, including alcoholic beverages, dairy products and motorcycles.

While the value of the affected goods is small compared with the two countries’ annual trade of around $880 billion, the move represents another escalation in President Donald Trump’s trade measures against a long-standing economic partner.

Trade attorney Patrick Childress said the latest action was unlikely to ease tensions between the two countries.

“The import ban certainly won't do anything to help the trade tensions between the United States and Canada,” Childress said.

Tariff dispute triggers fresh trade action

The latest disagreement began after Trump used a decades-old trade law to impose 50% tariffs on around $20 billion worth of Canadian imports. Washington accused Canada of unfair practices affecting US dairy, automobile and alcohol producers.

Canada responded by imposing matching tariffs ranging between 15% and 50% on American goods. Following the retaliation, Trump ordered restrictions on additional Canadian products, which came into effect early Tuesday.

Analysts said the economic impact of the ban could be limited because many of the affected goods were already facing high tariffs.

Jacob Jensen, director of trade policy at the American Action Forum, estimated that the banned products represented about $967 million of Canadian imports based on 2025 data. Alcoholic beverages account for the majority of the affected trade.

Alcohol, dairy and motorcycle sectors face impact

Canadian alcohol producers are expected to face the biggest impact, especially after some provinces restricted sales of US alcoholic products in response to earlier US measures.

The ban also includes certain dairy products, including whey, amid a long-running dispute over Canada’s protection of its domestic dairy sector through import restrictions and tariffs.

Motorcycle manufacturers are also affected. Quebec-based Bombardier Recreational Products said its Can-Am Spyder and Canyon three-wheel motorcycles would be excluded from US imports under the new restrictions.

However, some major brands may reduce the impact through alternative supply arrangements. Crown Royal, for instance, can process whisky in the US after shipping it in bulk, while Labatt Brewing has US bottling operations that allow some products to avoid the restrictions.

Independent distillers and smaller breweries are expected to face greater challenges from the import ban.

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