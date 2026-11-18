India Enters 10-Nation AI Security Alliance |

Mumbai: India has joined the United States, Australia and seven other countries in signing a declaration aimed at securing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, semiconductor supply chains and critical infrastructure.

The San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity was signed on November 15, 2026, during the Pax Silica Founders Retreat, according to a report by Australia Today.

10 Countries Join Initiative

The participating countries include India, the United States, Australia, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The agreement forms part of Pax Silica, a US-led initiative promoting cooperation across advanced technology supply chains. Its focus includes semiconductors, critical minerals, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.

Securing Global AI Supply Chains

The declaration seeks to reduce excessive dependence on concentrated supply chains by encouraging diversified sourcing and trusted manufacturing partnerships.

Participating governments will establish working groups to turn these commitments into practical cooperation. Five proposed areas include innovation-friendly policies, AI adoption, supply chain cooperation, security hubs and AI resilience.

Protecting Sensitive Technologies

The agreement identifies sensitive technologies as a major security priority. These include specialised software, technical knowledge, semiconductor components, materials and manufacturing inputs essential for advanced AI development.

The participating countries aim to prevent theft, unauthorised transfers and hostile acquisition of technologies that could create military, intelligence or economic risks.

Read Also US Tightens Advanced AI Chip Export Restrictions On China Ahead Of Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting

Critical Infrastructure In Focus

The second priority involves protecting infrastructure supporting technology production and distribution. This includes ports, logistics networks, communications systems, energy facilities and digital platforms. Disruptions or unauthorised access could threaten essential services and economic activity.

What It Means For India

India's participation places it within a multinational framework focused on trusted technology partnerships and supply chain security. The declaration could create opportunities for cooperation in semiconductor manufacturing, critical minerals and AI infrastructure. However, specific investment commitments and implementation timelines were not detailed in the report.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!