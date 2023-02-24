Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 82.74 against dollar | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Friday, the rupee lost 10 paise to end the day at 82.74 against the US dollar as weak investor sentiment and the strength of the US dollar in foreign exchange markets combined.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 82.67 against the greenback and finally settled for the day at 82.74 (provisional), registering a fall of 10 paise over its previous close of 82.64.

The domestic currency experienced an intraday high of 82.66 and a low of 82.81 against the US dollar during the session.

The dollar index, a measure of the strength of the dollar against a basket of six different currencies, was trading 0.10 percent higher at 104.69.

Brent crude futures rose 1.08 percent to USD 83.10 per barrel, the global oil benchmark.

The broad NSE Nifty fell 45.45 points or 0.26 percent to 17,465.80, while the 30-share BSE Sensex finished 141.87 points or 0.24 percent lower at 59,463.93.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,417.24 crore on Thursday, making them net sellers in the capital markets.

