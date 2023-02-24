Gold prices drop, silver remains unchanged in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices dropped by Rs 220 from yesterday's close during Friday's early trade as 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 56,510. Silver prices, however, remained unchanged as 1 kg trading at Rs 68,800.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold also fell by Rs 200 to trade at Rs 51,800, according to the GoodReturns website.

Citywide breakdown

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,800, and Rs 56,510, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 51,950, Rs 51,850, and Rs 52,450, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 56,610, Rs 56,560, and Rs 57,220, respectively.



At 2:15 p.m., spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,823.16 per ounce.

ET had previously reached its lowest level since December 30. US gold futures fell 0.8% to settle at $1,826.80.

Spot silver prices down by 0.9% to $21.31 per ounce, platinum prices decreased by 0.2% to $947.33, while palladium prices decreased by 2.9% to $1,439.82.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 68,800.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 72,000.

