Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 202 points, Nifty around 17575

Today, the benchmark indices opened on a positive note with Nifty around 17575.

The Sensex was up 202.74 points or 0.34% at 59,808.54, and the Nifty was up 64.10 points or 0.37% at 17,575.40.

About 1330 shares advanced, 485 shares declined, and 86 shares were unchanged.

