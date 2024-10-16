 'Royal Enfield Is Gay': Netizens React To Legendary Bikemaker's Teaser For Its New Electric Bike
'Royal Enfield Is Gay': Netizens React To Legendary Bikemaker's Teaser For Its New Electric Bike

Royal Enfield over the years has developed a cult-like following as a brand, as for many the bike brand is part of their identity and their own culture.

G R Mukesh
Updated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
article-image

Royal Enfield recently released a teaser for its upcoming and highly anticipated electric bike. The bike is all set to debut next month.

Royal Enfield's Electric Foray

On its official Instagram profile, the company shared a post/reel with the caption "//04.11.2024// Save the Date." The bike is slated to make its debut on November 4. As of now, not much is known about it. No tangible information about the bike appears to be available in the public domain.

Royal Enfield over the years has developed a cult-like following as a brand, as for many the bike brand is part of their identity and their own culture.

PM Modi Renews His Membership As BJP's First Active Member
PM Modi Renews His Membership As BJP's First Active Member
Akasa Air's Delhi-Bengaluru Flight Receives Bomb Threat; Returns To IGI Airport
Akasa Air's Delhi-Bengaluru Flight Receives Bomb Threat; Returns To IGI Airport
Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Chosen As BJP Legislature Party Leader, To Be Sworn In As CM On October 17
Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Chosen As BJP Legislature Party Leader, To Be Sworn In As CM On October 17
Deepika Singh SHUTS Trolls For Mocking Her Dance Reels: 'Giving You Chance To Deflate Me'
Deepika Singh SHUTS Trolls For Mocking Her Dance Reels: 'Giving You Chance To Deflate Me'

A reflection of these emotions was seen in the comment section of the posts.

Netizens React

It is interesting to note that in times of rise in electric vehicles and conscious buying of vehicles, many users online appeared to be apprehensive about the electric and made negative comments on the launch.

One user commented, "Without Kickstarter, royal Enfield is gay"

No Longer Manly

Most comments revolved around the apparent manliness of the bike, and how that might be affected if fossil fuels are not used to run their two wheelers.

Another user said, "Please royal Enfield don't tell me it's EV." One user said, "ol do you mean dropshipped from China ...xD that would be hilarious."

Another sardonic comment read, "Bhaisahab, yeh kis line main aa gaye aap?"

Another Instagram user reacting to the prospect of an electric Royal Enfield bike said, "Just walk away!!!".

Another apparently aggrieved commenter, using the visuals in the video, said, "Phook maaro saare milke phook maaro, sala parachute land mat hone dena." Thereby not allowing the bike to even land.

Another 'manly' user said, "Its over guys, manliest of indian bikes has gone down."

One frustrated netizen also added, "RE coming in an electric avatar is the sign that we should leave the world now."

