 Royal Enfield Teases First Electric Bike, Debut Scheduled for EICMA 2024
Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle, codenamed Electrik01, promises to combine its signature vintage style with modern technology.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Royal Enfield Electric Bike Teaser |

Royal Enfield is gearing up to showcase its first electric motorcycle at EICMA 2024 on November 4. While the name of the model remains a secret, a recent teaser offers a glimpse of its design, which seems to match earlier patent images released by the brand. Royal Enfield’s entry into the electric segment marks a significant shift toward sustainable mobility.

Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle, codenamed Electrik01, promises to combine its signature vintage style with modern technology. The bike’s design, teased in a recent video, showcases a neo-retro roadster silhouette, with key features like a round headlamp, alloy wheels, and the familiar teardrop-shaped tank seen on the Royal Enfield models.

While the teaser hints at a single-seat setup, the inclusion of a saree guard suggests that a pillion seat might be offered as an option. A round TFT display, similar to the ones used on the Himalayan and Guerrilla 450, is expected to be part of the feature set. The Electrik01 will be built on a newly developed "L" platform, created in collaboration with Spanish firm Stark Future SL, forming the base for Royal Enfield’s future electric models.

Royal Enfield has recently launched the eagerly awaited tubeless wire-spoked wheels for the Himalayan 450, resulting in a price increase of Rs 11,000. The updated model now ranges from Rs 2.96 lakh to Rs 3.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The Himalayan 450 is available in five distinct colors: Kaza Brown, Slate Himalayan Salt, Slate Poppy Blue, Kamet White, and Hanle Black, each with its own pricing.

This model marks a significant upgrade for Royal Enfield, featuring the brand's first liquid-cooled engine. The 452cc single-cylinder engine delivers 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a new 6-speed gearbox. Additionally, the bike is equipped with modern features such as ride-by-wire technology, three riding modes, and a slip-and-assist clutch to enhance the riding experience.

