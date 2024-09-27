 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Launches with Tubeless Spoke Wheels; Prices Begin at Rs 2.96 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450 Launches with Tubeless Spoke Wheels; Prices Begin at Rs 2.96 Lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Launches with Tubeless Spoke Wheels; Prices Begin at Rs 2.96 Lakh

Royal Enfield's Himalayan 450 brings a host of new features, including the brand's first liquid-cooled engine.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 |

Royal Enfield has introduced the much-awaited tubeless wire-spoked wheels for the Himalayan 450, adding Rs 11,000 to the bike’s price. This brings the updated model’s price between Rs 2.96 lakh and Rs 3.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is available in five different colors: Kaza Brown, Slate Himalayan Salt, Slate Poppy Blue, Kamet White, and Hanle Black, with each colour option priced differently.

Read Also
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Now Available in Fresh Colour at Rs 1.75 Lakh
article-image

The base variant, available in Kaza Brown, starts at Rs. 2.96 lakh with tubeless wheels, while the tube-tyre version costs Rs. 2.85 lakh. For the Pass variant, available in Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue, prices are Rs. 3.0 lakh for tubeless and Rs. 2.89 lakh for tube tyres. The Summit variant, featuring Kamet White, is priced at Rs. 3.04 lakh for tubeless and Rs. 2.93 lakh for tube tyres, while the top-spec Hanle Black model comes in at Rs. 3.09 lakh with tubeless wheels and Rs. 2.98 lakh with tube tyres.

Read Also
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024 Edition Hits Indian Market at Rs 1.99 Lakh
article-image
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 - Tubeless Spoke Wheels

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 - Tubeless Spoke Wheels |

Royal Enfield's Himalayan 450 brings a host of new features, including the brand's first liquid-cooled engine. The 452 cc single-cylinder engine produces 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a new 6-speed gearbox. The bike also comes with advanced features like ride-by-wire technology, three riding modes, and a slip-and-assist clutch for smoother gear shifts.

Read Also
Yezdi Scrambler vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: A Detailed Urban Scrambler Comparison
article-image

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 now comes equipped with tubeless spoke wheels, retaining the same size and specifications as the previous tubed versions. The front features a 90/90 R 21-inch tyre, while the rear has a 140/80 R 17 tyre, with the front now upgraded to a radial design. Braking is handled by ventilated discs, with a 320 mm disc at the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear. Additionally, the bike is equipped with switchable dual-channel ABS, offering better safety and control for a smoother ride on different surfaces.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: 1 Injured As Truck Carrying Iron Materials For Metro Construction Overturns On Honda Car On Ghodbunder Road; Video Surfaces
Thane: 1 Injured As Truck Carrying Iron Materials For Metro Construction Overturns On Honda Car On Ghodbunder Road; Video Surfaces
From DJ To Street Cleaner: Here Are 10 World Leaders Who Did Odd Jobs Before Being Political Figures
From DJ To Street Cleaner: Here Are 10 World Leaders Who Did Odd Jobs Before Being Political Figures
Diffusion Engineers IPO Day 2: Welding Goods Manufacturer's Issue Subscribed 19.47 Times; Retail Portion Booked 25.99x
Diffusion Engineers IPO Day 2: Welding Goods Manufacturer's Issue Subscribed 19.47 Times; Retail Portion Booked 25.99x
MPPEB 2024: Final Result Out For PNST, GNMTST Exam; Check Here
MPPEB 2024: Final Result Out For PNST, GNMTST Exam; Check Here
Read Also
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Top 5 Highlights That Will Attract Buyers
article-image

The Himalayan 450 is equipped with a 4-inch full-color TFT display that offers smartphone connectivity, allowing riders to access telemetric data, use Google Maps for navigation, and control media. It also features a USB-C charging port, making it convenient for long rides.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Launches with Tubeless Spoke Wheels; Prices Begin at Rs 2.96 Lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Launches with Tubeless Spoke Wheels; Prices Begin at Rs 2.96 Lakh

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches Special Festive Deals

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches Special Festive Deals

New Maruti Suzuki DZire Set to Launch This Diwali: What to Expect

New Maruti Suzuki DZire Set to Launch This Diwali: What to Expect

Skoda Elroq Electric SUV Teased: Global Debut Set for October 1

Skoda Elroq Electric SUV Teased: Global Debut Set for October 1

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available: Starting Price Rs 18.79 Lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available: Starting Price Rs 18.79 Lakh