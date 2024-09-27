Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Launches with Tubeless Spoke Wheels; Prices Begin at Rs 2.96 Lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 |

Royal Enfield has introduced the much-awaited tubeless wire-spoked wheels for the Himalayan 450, adding Rs 11,000 to the bike’s price. This brings the updated model’s price between Rs 2.96 lakh and Rs 3.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is available in five different colors: Kaza Brown, Slate Himalayan Salt, Slate Poppy Blue, Kamet White, and Hanle Black, with each colour option priced differently.

The base variant, available in Kaza Brown, starts at Rs. 2.96 lakh with tubeless wheels, while the tube-tyre version costs Rs. 2.85 lakh. For the Pass variant, available in Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue, prices are Rs. 3.0 lakh for tubeless and Rs. 2.89 lakh for tube tyres. The Summit variant, featuring Kamet White, is priced at Rs. 3.04 lakh for tubeless and Rs. 2.93 lakh for tube tyres, while the top-spec Hanle Black model comes in at Rs. 3.09 lakh with tubeless wheels and Rs. 2.98 lakh with tube tyres.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 - Tubeless Spoke Wheels |

Royal Enfield's Himalayan 450 brings a host of new features, including the brand's first liquid-cooled engine. The 452 cc single-cylinder engine produces 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a new 6-speed gearbox. The bike also comes with advanced features like ride-by-wire technology, three riding modes, and a slip-and-assist clutch for smoother gear shifts.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 now comes equipped with tubeless spoke wheels, retaining the same size and specifications as the previous tubed versions. The front features a 90/90 R 21-inch tyre, while the rear has a 140/80 R 17 tyre, with the front now upgraded to a radial design. Braking is handled by ventilated discs, with a 320 mm disc at the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear. Additionally, the bike is equipped with switchable dual-channel ABS, offering better safety and control for a smoother ride on different surfaces.

The Himalayan 450 is equipped with a 4-inch full-color TFT display that offers smartphone connectivity, allowing riders to access telemetric data, use Google Maps for navigation, and control media. It also features a USB-C charging port, making it convenient for long rides.