 Sudeep Pharma's IPO Fully Subscribed On The First Day Of Share Sale, Non-Institutional Investors Fetch 3 Times The Subscription
Sudeep Pharma's IPO Fully Subscribed On The First Day Of Share Sale, Non-Institutional Investors Fetch 3 Times The Subscription

Non-institutional investor category fetched 3 times the subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 1.50 times. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) attracted 9 per cent subscription. Sudeep Pharma is a technology-led manufacturer of excipients and specialty ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition industries.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 09:34 AM IST
New Delhi: The initial public offer of Sudeep Pharma Ltd got fully subscribed on the first day of share sale on Friday.The IPO received bids for 1,50,09,425 shares, as against 1,05,64,926 shares on offer, translating into 1.42 times subscription, as per NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors fetched 3 times the subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 1.50 times. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) attracted 9 per cent subscription.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

