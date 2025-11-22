Textiles Maker Trident Group Announces ₹2,000-Crore Expansion Plan In Punjab To Drive Industrial Growth & Employment Generation

File Image |

New Delhi: Textiles maker Trident Group on Friday announced a Rs 2,000-crore expansion plan in Punjab to drive industrial growth and employment generation in the state.Under the expansion plan, Trident Group will invest Rs 1,500 crore in Barnala to scale up terry towel production and modernise paper manufacturing facilities, Trident Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

ਮੀਡੀਆ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਸੰਜੀਵ ਅਰੋੜਾ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਮਾਨ ਦੀ ਦੂਰਅੰਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਹੇਠ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਉਦਯੋਗਿਕ ਹੱਬ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਦੇ ਯਤਨਾਂ ਦਰਮਿਆਨ ਟ੍ਰਾਈਡੈਂਟ ਗਰੁੱਪ, ਜਿਸਦਾ ਮਾਰਕੀਟ ਕੈਪ 18 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਅਤੇ ਟਰਨਓਵਰ 10 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਕਰੋੜ ਰਪੁਏ ਹੈ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ 2000 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦਾ ਨਿਵੇਸ਼…

Additionally, Rs 500 crore will be allocated in Mohali to establish a corporate office and a capacity-building centre, it added."This strategic initiative will strengthen the group's presence across diverse sectors and is expected to generate 2,000 employment opportunities, with a focus on engaging semi-skilled rural women and advancing women's empowerment," the company said.

The expansion reinforces the group's "commitment to driving industrial growth, employment generation, and sustainable development in the region", the filing said.The announcement was shared by Trident Group Chairman and Promoter Rajinder Gupta during a press briefing with Punjab's Industry and Commerce Minister, Sanjeev Arora, the company said.

