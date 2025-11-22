 Swiggy Announces Expansion Of 'Food On Train' Service To 122 Stations Across India, Travellers Can Now Enjoy Meals On The Move
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSwiggy Announces Expansion Of 'Food On Train' Service To 122 Stations Across India, Travellers Can Now Enjoy Meals On The Move

Swiggy Announces Expansion Of 'Food On Train' Service To 122 Stations Across India, Travellers Can Now Enjoy Meals On The Move

'Food on Train' will now be possible with Swiggy gearing up to expand service to 122 stations across the country. Besides this, the company also announced that it has increased the pre-order window to 96 hours (4 days) from 24 hours earlier, ensuring more convenience for the travellers. Travellers can now enjoy meals from local favourites and plan even when they are on the move.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Food delivery platform Swiggy on Friday announced expansion of its 'Food on Train' service to 122 stations across the country amid an encouraging response to the offering.Besides this, the company also announced that it has increased the pre-order window to 96 hours (4 days) from 24 hours earlier, ensuring more convenience for the travellers.

Read Also
26 Leading E-Commerce Companies Self-Declare: Free From Dark Patterns, Zepto, Zomato, Swiggy, Among...
article-image

The new stations include Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh), Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Alwar (Rajasthan), Kozhikode (Kerala), Khurda Road (Odisha), Yesvantpur (Karnataka), and Gonda (Uttar Pradesh), Swiggy said.During the just-concluded festive season, Swiggy said its Food on Train network ensured travellers could enjoy familiar festive flavours even while on the move.

"With our network now spanning 122 stations and an updated 4-day pre-booking window, we're making it even easier for travellers to plan ahead and enjoy meals from local favourites," said Deepak Maloo, Vice President for food strategy, customer experience and new initiatives at Swiggy. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Swiggy Announces Expansion Of 'Food On Train' Service To 122 Stations Across India, Travellers Can Now Enjoy Meals On The Move
Swiggy Announces Expansion Of 'Food On Train' Service To 122 Stations Across India, Travellers Can Now Enjoy Meals On The Move
Mumbai Hotels Honoured With Michelin Key: Here Are The Iconic Places That Made The Cut
Mumbai Hotels Honoured With Michelin Key: Here Are The Iconic Places That Made The Cut
Mastiii 4 Vs 120 Bahadur Day 1 Box Office Collection: Riteish Deshmukh's Adult Comedy Takes Lead As Farhan Akhtar's War Film Gets Slow Start
Mastiii 4 Vs 120 Bahadur Day 1 Box Office Collection: Riteish Deshmukh's Adult Comedy Takes Lead As Farhan Akhtar's War Film Gets Slow Start
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Meeting With Infrastructure & Energy Experts For Budget FY27
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Meeting With Infrastructure & Energy Experts For Budget FY27

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Swiggy Announces Expansion Of 'Food On Train' Service To 122 Stations Across India, Travellers Can...

Swiggy Announces Expansion Of 'Food On Train' Service To 122 Stations Across India, Travellers Can...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Meeting With Infrastructure & Energy Experts For Budget...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Meeting With Infrastructure & Energy Experts For Budget...

'SEBI Not Looking To Regulate 'Digital Gold' Or 'E-Gold' Products As These Do Not Fall Under Its...

'SEBI Not Looking To Regulate 'Digital Gold' Or 'E-Gold' Products As These Do Not Fall Under Its...

Capillary Technologies India's Shares End 5% Higher Against Issue Price Of ₹577 After A Muted...

Capillary Technologies India's Shares End 5% Higher Against Issue Price Of ₹577 After A Muted...

Maruti Suzuki India Acquires 8% Stake In Technology-Led Startup Ravity Software Solutions Through...

Maruti Suzuki India Acquires 8% Stake In Technology-Led Startup Ravity Software Solutions Through...