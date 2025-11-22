 Capillary Technologies India's Shares End 5% Higher Against Issue Price Of ₹577 After A Muted Market Debut
Capillary Technologies made a muted market debut. The stock started trading at Rs 560, a decline of 2.94 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. However, later it bounced back 9.70 per cent to Rs 633 during the day. Shares of the firm finally ended at Rs 606.90, up 5.18 per cent.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 08:22 AM IST
New Delhi: Shares of Capillary Technologies India Ltd on Friday ended over 5 per cent higher against the issue price of Rs 577 after making a muted market debut.The stock started trading at Rs 560, a decline of 2.94 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. However, later it bounced back and climbed 9.70 per cent to Rs 633 during the day. Shares of the firm finally ended at Rs 606.90, up 5.18 per cent.

At the NSE, the stock got listed at Rs 571.90, down 0.88 per cent. Shares of the firm later recovered all the early lost ground and jumped 9.86 per cent to Rs 633.90 during intra-day trade. The stock finally ended at Rs 606.50, registering a premium of 5.11 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 4,813.43 crore.The initial share sale of Capillary Technologies India Ltd got subscribed 52.95 times on the final day of subscription on Tuesday.The Rs 877.5-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 549-577 per share.The IPO had a fresh issue of Rs 345 crore and an offer for sale of 92,28,796 shares.

Capillary Technologies India offers artificial intelligence-based cloud native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products and solutions primarily to enterprise customers globally to develop loyalty of its consumers and channel partners.

