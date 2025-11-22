 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Meeting With Infrastructure & Energy Experts For Budget FY27
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Meeting With Infrastructure & Energy Experts For Budget FY27

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Meeting With Infrastructure & Energy Experts For Budget FY27

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met experts from infrastructure and energy to elicit views for the Budget FY27. Those present at the meeting include Afcons Managing Director S Paramasivan, Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital Director Manish Tripathi, among others. She is likely to present the Budget on February 1 in the backdrop of steep US tariffs imposed on shipments from India.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 08:52 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met experts from infrastructure and energy to elicit their views on the forthcoming Budget for FY27.

Those present at the meeting include Afcons Managing Director S Paramasivan, Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital Director Manish Tripathi, GMR Group Deputy Managing Director K Narayanarao, JM BAXI Group Director Sandeep Wadhwa and Infravision Foundation CEO Jagan Shah, among others.

"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the 11th Pre-Budget Consultation with the experts from the #Infrastructure and #Energy Sectors in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27, in New Delhi, today."The meeting was also attended by Secretaries of @MinOfPower; @shipmin_India; @MORTHIndia; Chairman of Railway Board; and the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India," the Ministry of Finance said in a social media post on X.

Sitharaman is likely to present the Budget on February 1.She will present the Budget in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties and the steep US tariff of 50 per cent imposed on shipments from India.The Budget for the next fiscal year will have to address issues of boosting demand, job creation and putting the economy on a sustained 8 per cent-plus growth path.The government estimates the Indian economy to grow in the range of 6.3-6.8 per cent during the current financial year.

FPJ Shorts
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Meeting With Infrastructure & Energy Experts For Budget FY27
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Meeting With Infrastructure & Energy Experts For Budget FY27
'SEBI Not Looking To Regulate 'Digital Gold' Or 'E-Gold' Products As These Do Not Fall Under Its Purview': Chairman
'SEBI Not Looking To Regulate 'Digital Gold' Or 'E-Gold' Products As These Do Not Fall Under Its Purview': Chairman
IND vs SA 2nd Test Toss Update: South Africa Wins Toss & Elects To Bat, India Make Two Changes
IND vs SA 2nd Test Toss Update: South Africa Wins Toss & Elects To Bat, India Make Two Changes
Mumbai News: BMC Invites Bids To Lease Worli Plot For 30 Years To Boost Infrastructure Funding
Mumbai News: BMC Invites Bids To Lease Worli Plot For 30 Years To Boost Infrastructure Funding

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Meeting With Infrastructure & Energy Experts For Budget...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Meeting With Infrastructure & Energy Experts For Budget...

'SEBI Not Looking To Regulate 'Digital Gold' Or 'E-Gold' Products As These Do Not Fall Under Its...

'SEBI Not Looking To Regulate 'Digital Gold' Or 'E-Gold' Products As These Do Not Fall Under Its...

Capillary Technologies India's Shares End 5% Higher Against Issue Price Of ₹577 After A Muted...

Capillary Technologies India's Shares End 5% Higher Against Issue Price Of ₹577 After A Muted...

Maruti Suzuki India Acquires 8% Stake In Technology-Led Startup Ravity Software Solutions Through...

Maruti Suzuki India Acquires 8% Stake In Technology-Led Startup Ravity Software Solutions Through...

Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended November 21, 2025

Weekly Market Review & Top Stocks In Focus For The Week Ended November 21, 2025