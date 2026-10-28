Route Mobile Posts ₹82.55 Crore Q2 FY27 Profit, Revenue Increases To ₹1,179.67 Crore On Strong Operations

Route Mobile |

Mumbai: Route Mobile Limited announced its financial results on 28 October 2026, reporting a consolidated profit after tax of ₹82.55 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. The company’s revenue from operations reached ₹1,179.67 crore for the same period.

Quarterly Financials

For Q2 FY27, profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹82.55 crore compared to a loss of ₹(18.83) crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,179.67 crore from ₹1,119.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax (PBT) for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹100.93 crore, a rise from ₹2.00 crore in Q2 FY26. The company’s PBT margin for the quarter was 8.56 per cent.

Sequential Performance

Compared to the previous quarter (Q1 FY27), revenue from operations grew from ₹1,151.51 crore. Profit before tax also increased from ₹91.47 crore in Q1 FY27.

Management Commentary

Seckin Arikan, Chairman, Route Mobile Limited and CEO, Proximus Global, stated that the company remains focused on strengthening its core business and expanding into higher-value solutions. Arikan noted that the addition of Heltar’s conversational AI capabilities is an important step in broadening their solutions portfolio.

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Tushar Agnihotri, CEO, Route Mobile, added that the company delivered revenue performance in Q2 FY27 in line with its guidance, along with a recovery in gross profit margin. Agnihotri also mentioned that new product revenues recorded an increase, reflecting the contribution of their expanding solutions portfolio and the acquisition of Heltar’s business on 29 July.

About Route Mobile

Established in 2004, Route Mobile Limited, a Proximus Global company, is a cloud communications platform service provider. The company provides solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetization.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.