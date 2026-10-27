Cipla's Q2 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Falls To ₹851.51 Crore, Revenue Declines Marginally Year-on-Year

Cipla Ltd. reported a significant decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. |

Mumbai: Cipla Ltd. on 27 October 2026 announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, reporting a net profit after tax of Rs 851.51 crore. This marks a 37.1 percent decrease compared to Rs 1,353.37 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 7,403.93 crore, a marginal decline of 2.44 percent from Rs 7,589.44 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total Expenses

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter increased to Rs 6,377.75 crore, up from Rs 6,004.86 crore in the corresponding period last year. This represents a rise of 6.21 percent year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the consolidated entity was Rs 10.86 for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, compared to Rs 16.73 in the year-ago quarter. Diluted EPS also decreased to Rs 10.85 from Rs 16.72.

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Other Comprehensive Income

Total other comprehensive income for the quarter was Rs 134.30 crore, down from Rs 266.43 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. This shows a decrease of 49.60 percent.

Equity Share Capital Increase

Cipla's paid-up equity share capital increased to Rs 161.57 crore for the quarter, from Rs 161.55 crore in the year-ago period. This increase is due to the allotment of 19,350 equity shares and 5,949 equity shares pursuant to ESOS 2013-A and Cipla ESAR Scheme 2021 during the quarter ended 30 September 2026, as per the company.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.