Kirloskar Pneumatic’s PBT Dips To ₹85 Crore In H1 FY27, Order Book Expands To ₹2,040 Crore, New MoU Signed

Kirloskar Pneumatic |

Mumbai: Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited on Tuesday reported a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₹85 crore for the first half of fiscal year 2027 (H1 FY27), down from ₹94 crore in H1 FY26. Total income for H1 FY27 was ₹636 crore, a decrease from ₹665 crore in H1 FY26.

Financial Performance

The company's sales for H1 FY27 stood at ₹624 crore, compared to ₹650 crore in the previous year's first half. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) for H1 FY27 were ₹103 crore, down from ₹109 crore in H1 FY26. The EBITDA margin for H1 FY27 was 16.2 per cent.

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Order Board Update

Kirloskar Pneumatic's order board increased by 10 per cent to ₹2,040 crore as of 1 October 2026, from ₹1,863 crore on 1 April 2026. This indicates a growth in future business pipeline for the company.

Kobe Steel Partnership

KPCL has signed an MoU with Kobe Steel, Ltd. (KOBELCO) of Japan to explore strategic cooperation in the non-general purpose compressor business within the Indian market. This collaboration aims to strengthen KPCL's market position and expand operations in the oil and gas sectors, as well as carbon-neutrality-related fields.

New Product Launch

Kirloskar Pneumatic launched a new water-well compressor, the KDP 1200-330 S. This model features a 1,000-hour service interval and is designed for water well drilling, pigging, piling, and solar applications, offering dual auxiliary utility lines and a low centre of gravity for transport.

ESG Initiatives

As part of its ESG commitment, the company has completed Phase II of its pond project in Nashik, adding 9.4 million litres to its water storage capacity. The total water storage capacity across both phases now stands at 16.40 million litres, supporting self-sufficiency in water resources and rainwater harvesting for the Nashik factory.

Subsidiary Update

Kirloskar South East Asia Co. Ltd. has become a subsidiary of KPCL. This move is expected to integrate regional operations more closely with the parent company.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.