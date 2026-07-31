Kirloskar Brothers consolidated Net Profit Down 5.4%, Revenue Rises 12.86% In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Kirloskar Brothers Limited on Thursday announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, reporting a net profit after tax of ₹66.7 crore.

Financial Performance Overview

This figure marks a decrease from the ₹70.5 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, a decline of 5.4 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue Growth

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,104.9 crore, up from ₹979 crore in Q1 FY26, representing a 12.86 per cent increase. Total income for the quarter also rose to ₹1,119.7 crore from ₹994.9 crore year-on-year.

Expenses and Profit Before Tax

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹1,024.6 crore, compared to ₹896.3 crore in the same period last year. Profit before tax was ₹95.1 crore, a decrease from ₹98.3 crore in Q1 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹8.39, slightly lower than ₹8.40 in the year-ago quarter.

Exceptional Items

In the previous year's corresponding quarter, exceptional items resulted in a gain of ₹3 million. For the quarter ended 31 March 2026, exceptional items included a ₹26.2 crore impact from New Labour Codes and a ₹0.4 crore project-related reversal from Karad Projects and Motors Limited.

Board Meeting and Review

The unaudited financial results were approved by the Board of Directors on 31 July 2026. The financial statements have been subjected to a limited review by M/s. Sharp & Tannan, Chartered Accountants.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.