Kirloskar Pneumatic Q1 Net Profit ₹21.2 Crore, Acquires 99.49% Of Thailand's KSEA

Mumbai: Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd (KPCL) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹21.2 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, which ended on 30 June 2026. This is a decline from the ₹143.8 crore net profit reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹303.1 crore. This marks a decrease from ₹352.9 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Acquisition of KSEA

KPCL announced it will acquire 99.49% of the total voting power and 48.75% of the total capital of KSEA for a cash consideration of 1,70,52,750 Thai Baht (approximately ₹5 crore).

About KSEA

KSEA is a trading company incorporated in Thailand on 31 March 2016. Its turnover for the calendar year 2025 was 30.91 million Thai Baht (₹9.24 crore), with a net worth of 22.65 million Thai Baht (₹6.77 crore).

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition aims to expand Kirloskar Pneumatic's footprint in the South-East Asia region. The company intends to strengthen its presence, enhance customer engagement, and provide faster sales and after-sales support through direct connect with end customers.

Transaction Details

The transaction is being carried out at arm's length, even though KSEA is part of the promoter group. The completion of the acquisition is expected within 60 business days from the execution of the Share Purchase Agreement, subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.