'Nashik To Get Major Infrastructure Boost Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela': Dy CM Eknath Shinde Announces ₹35,000 Crore Plan | VIDEO

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced major infrastructure investments for Nashik and Trimbakeshwar ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela | File Photo

Mumbai, October 26, 2026: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela would give fresh momentum to Nashik’s development, with major investments in roads, infrastructure and public amenities transforming the city and neighbouring Trimbakeshwar.

The state government has earmarked around Rs 35,000 crore for preparations for the religious gathering, which is expected to attract lakhs of devotees from across the country, Shinde said while performing the groundbreaking ceremony for a road project at Gangapur and inaugurating a new hostel at Karmaveer Advocate Baburao Ganpat Thakare College of Engineering.

https://t.co/BGojRt9W7t — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 26, 2026

Road Projects To Ease Traffic Congestion

The new road at Gangapur is expected to ease traffic congestion and provide relief to residents. Emphasising the need for quality infrastructure, Shinde said, “Good roads are a hallmark of a city’s progress. We are for development, not for putting projects on hold.”

He directed officials to ensure that the road work was completed on time and maintained high standards. Action must be taken against contractors executing substandard work, without any compromise on quality, he said.

Eknath Shinde Live । नाशिक नवीन समांतर गंगापूर रोडचे भूमिपूजन व विविध विकासकामांचा शुभारंभ सोहळा - लाईव्ह https://t.co/hCGxv7UvhZ — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 26, 2026

Shinde said the Kumbh Mela would accelerate infrastructure development in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, particularly in the road network and facilities required to accommodate the large influx of pilgrims. The flag-hoisting ceremony in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled for October 31, marking the formal commencement of the Simhastha preparations, he added.

Stating that the responsibility for providing adequate infrastructure rested with the government, Shinde said Nashik residents would also play an important role in welcoming and facilitating pilgrims. Despite the drought situation, the government was continuing preparations for the Kumbh Mela while extending assistance to farmers, he said.

New Hostel To Support Rural Students

Earlier, Shinde inaugurated the newly constructed hostel at Karmaveer Advocate Baburao Ganpat Thakare College of Engineering and praised the work of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, which has completed 112 years of service in education.

The institution has opened educational opportunities for students from rural areas, with lakhs of students benefiting from its various educational initiatives, he said. The new hostel will provide students from remote villages with a safe, well-equipped and homely environment, helping them pursue their dreams of becoming engineers, Shinde added.

Highlighting the importance of both infrastructure development and education in shaping Nashik’s future, he called for speed, transparency and quality in the implementation of development projects.

Shinde Reviews Employees’ And Housing Issues

Shinde also directed officials to forward proposals concerning employees’ demands to the Urban Development Department. He assured that the proposal for the rehabilitation of the Sant Kabir Nagar slum would be examined and a positive decision considered from the housing perspective.

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Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, MLAs Seema Hiray and Gokul Gite, Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, along with office-bearers, officials, trustees, teachers, students and residents, were present at the events.

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