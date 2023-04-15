 Reliance JioCinema won't be free for long; will announce prices by the end of IPL
The oil to media conglomerate is still finalising the pricing strategy, but the new expansion into fresh content will be launched before the IPL ends.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
IPL has become one of the world's biggest sporting events and an annual celebration in India with tens of crores tuning in for almost two months. As part of its big foray into streaming, Reliance Jio broadcasted the FIFA World Cup in India for free, and went on to do the same for IPL fans.

But Reliance's President for media and content business says that it will roll out prices for content before the end of IPL 2023.

Viewers need to start paying up soon

  • In an interview to Bloomberg, Jyoti Deshpande mentioned that an addition of more than 100 movies and series to the platform will come at a cost.

  • The oil to media conglomerate is still finalising the pricing strategy, but the new expansion into fresh content will be launched before the IPL ends.

  • Till then, users of Jio and all other telecom service providers, can keep watching matches for free.

Cashing in on momentum from IPL

  • With Jio gaining from the excitement around IPL, Disney-Star has also been attracting crores of viewers via 20 channels, despite charging for access to the tournament.

  • Jio's rival Airtel had also approached the telecom regulatory authority of India, to raise concerns about Disney-Start having to charge Rs 19 as per norms, while JioCinema broadcasts matches for free.

  • The telco which has also accused JioFiber of predatory pricing for offering TV channels has called for one-service-one-rate to prevent differential pricing.

