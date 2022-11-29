e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Jio down': After issues with JioCinema during live streaming of FIFA WC 2022, users now complain of concerns in 'calling' service, check memes

'Jio down': After issues with JioCinema during live streaming of FIFA WC 2022, users now complain of concerns in 'calling' service, check memes

From serious concerns to hilarious memes, Jio users were seen rushing to social media inorder to share their worries. The internet services were functional, but the basic SMS and calling services faced an outage

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
Jio | File/ Representative image
Follow us on

Jio calling services have reportedly run into an issue, creating inconvenience to the users. After issues with JioCinema during live streaming of FIFA WC 2022, users now face concerns with their calling services.

Also, the users could manage to use the internet as it was only the calling and messaging facilities that were down.

People were seen taking to Twitter to report the glitch in services. It was noticed that Jio users failed receiving bank OTPs due to the sudden network outage on Jio SIM cards. Apart from serious concerns, some took to even shares hilarious memes and messages during the network failure.

Check out some reactions

Read Also
Jio is down: Multiple users unable to make or receive calls
article-image
Read Also
FIFA World Cup 2022: As Jio Cinema users pour memes on buffering issues during live streaming,...
article-image

Also, it could be learned that the network sign stayed unaffected when it actually got unfunctional. Despite the respective sign showing all bars to indicate a strong network connection, the Jio users were left confused about not being able to make or receive calls.

Meanwhile, people were seen comparing the service provider with its competitors.

Read Also
Jio network down in Mumbai, netizens react with hilarious memes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Jio down': After issues with JioCinema during live streaming of FIFA WC 2022, users now complain of...

'Jio down': After issues with JioCinema during live streaming of FIFA WC 2022, users now complain of...

WATCH: Former NASA engineer drops 'egg from space', the results are exceptional

WATCH: Former NASA engineer drops 'egg from space', the results are exceptional

Watch: Old video showing woman talking on call while laying on track, being unaffected by a passing...

Watch: Old video showing woman talking on call while laying on track, being unaffected by a passing...

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 7 sixes in an over, netizens call it a 'historic knock'

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 7 sixes in an over, netizens call it a 'historic knock'

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fan from Qatar goes viral for making his own VAR with binoculars;...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fan from Qatar goes viral for making his own VAR with binoculars;...