'Jio down': After issues with JioCinema during live streaming of FIFA WC 2022, users now complain of concerns in 'calling' service, check memes

Jio | File/ Representative image

Jio calling services have reportedly run into an issue, creating inconvenience to the users. After issues with JioCinema during live streaming of FIFA WC 2022, users now face concerns with their calling services.

Also, the users could manage to use the internet as it was only the calling and messaging facilities that were down.

People were seen taking to Twitter to report the glitch in services. It was noticed that Jio users failed receiving bank OTPs due to the sudden network outage on Jio SIM cards. Apart from serious concerns, some took to even shares hilarious memes and messages during the network failure.

Check out some reactions

#Jiodown situation when you have jio fiber , jio sim and jio mobile. And the network is down. pic.twitter.com/kI6vagk9SP — AnishKumar Agarwal (@AnIsH_261290) November 29, 2022

Coming to Twitter and confirming I am not the only one on facing this issue 😅😂#JioDown @JioCare @reliancejio — Nilesh Abhang (@NileshAbhang2) November 29, 2022

Also, it could be learned that the network sign stayed unaffected when it actually got unfunctional. Despite the respective sign showing all bars to indicate a strong network connection, the Jio users were left confused about not being able to make or receive calls.

Meanwhile, people were seen comparing the service provider with its competitors.

@JioCare @reliancejio Lines down. Calls Cannot be connected. Inspite of Network shown. Please check on this. VI have full network. pic.twitter.com/Vsw2bQkYFz — Shridhar.V.Chavan (@ShreeVC) November 29, 2022

@reliancejio @JioCare Jio wale tum kab aaoge hamare area mein . Airtel wale to ageye . Jaldi aao pic.twitter.com/FbnkHT1FPX — Sai Krishna (@SaiKrish2522) November 29, 2022

