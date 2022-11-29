'Jio down': After issues with JioCinema during live streaming of FIFA WC 2022, users now complain of concerns in 'calling' service, check memes

Jio calling services have reportedly run into an issue, creating inconvenience to the users. After issues with JioCinema during live streaming of FIFA WC 2022, users now face concerns with their calling services.
Also, the users could manage to use the internet as it was only the calling and messaging facilities that were down.
People were seen taking to Twitter to report the glitch in services. It was noticed that Jio users failed receiving bank OTPs due to the sudden network outage on Jio SIM cards. Apart from serious concerns, some took to even shares hilarious memes and messages during the network failure.
Check out some reactions
Also, it could be learned that the network sign stayed unaffected when it actually got unfunctional. Despite the respective sign showing all bars to indicate a strong network connection, the Jio users were left confused about not being able to make or receive calls.
Meanwhile, people were seen comparing the service provider with its competitors.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)