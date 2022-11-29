Jio is down: Multiple users unable to make or receive calls

Mumbai: Multiple social media users took to the microblogging website Twitter to complain about Jio's network being down. Users complained that they were not able to make or receive calls; they were, however, able to use data services.
The website downdetctor, which is widely used to detect outages around the world, also revealed an increase in the number of people reporting that the Jio network was unavailable. By 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the number of complaints had risen to more than 500.
There is no official word from Jio yet, but the number of people complaining about the issues with the network has increased. Also, this is not the first time that Jio has faced an issue like this.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.
