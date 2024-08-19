‘Read History 100 Hours a Week’: Netizens Slam Sudha Murty Over Sharing 'False' Raksha Bandhan Origin Story |

Sudha Murty, Rajya Sabha member, Author, and Founder-Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, recently took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a post celebrating Raksha Bandhan. In her post, she included a video where she detailed the historical origin of Raksha Bandhan. However, her narrative has been criticised as inaccurate, with many pointing out that it does not align with established historical accounts.

The video quickly went viral, leading to a flurry of reactions and backlash from netizens. The debate centered around historical accuracy and the portrayal of traditional practices.

Raksha Bandhan has a rich history. When Rani Karnavati was in danger, she sent a thread to King Humayun as a symbol of sibling-hood, asking for his help. This is where the tradition of the thread began and it continues to this day. pic.twitter.com/p98lwCZ6Pp — Smt. Sudha Murty (@SmtSudhaMurty) August 19, 2024

Her post read, "Raksha Bandhan has a rich history. When Rani Karnavati was in danger, she sent a thread to King Humayun as a symbol of sibling-hood, asking for his help. This is where the tradition of the thread began and it continues to this day."

Netizens reaction

Murty’s video quickly ignited a storm of criticism on X, with netizens expressing skepticism over the historical accuracy of her account and questioning the appropriateness of linking Raksha Bandhan to Mughal Emperor Humayun.

An X user responded to Murty post, "it never happened, read 100 hours a week to improve your historical knowledge.."

Another user added, "Both husband and wife have lost their mind. The story of Karnavati-Humayun Rakhi is fiction floated by leftist Marxist historians and there is no historical proof of the same."

"It's a real surprise for me that you as a writer is telling this crap Raksha Bandan is related with Krishna & Draupati Please educate yourself," wrote another user.

Screengrab of the comments to Murty's post |

What Murty Said in the Video?

In her video, Sudha Murty shared a historical anecdote. According to Murty, the festival’s origin can be traced back to the 16th century. During a time of peril, Rani Karnavati, the queen of a small kingdom, found herself under threat. With no other recourse, she decided to send a sacred thread, or rakhi, to the Mughal ruler Humayun, seeking his protection.

“Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is one of the important festivals according to me where a sister ties a thread. It may not be a huge one but a simple thread indicating that in times of difficulties, you should always be there to help me,” she added.

“Humayun came from a different country; he didn't know about the thread. He asked the local people and came to know it was a call from a sister to a brother. He said okay, if that is the case, I will go and help Rani Karnavati. He left Delhi and went to her kingdom, but he was a little late as she was no more, ” said Murthy in the video.

The Origin of Raksha Bandhan: A Simple Tale

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in many parts of the country and is a festival honoring the bond between brothers and sisters, steeped in fascinating legends from Hindu mythology.

Here’s a look at the origins of this special occasion.

The Tale of Lord Krishna and Draupadi

One of the most famous stories about Raksha Bandhan comes from the epic Mahabharata. It is said that once, Lord Krishna accidentally cut his finger while using his Sudarshan Chakra. Draupadi, seeing his pain, tore a piece of her saree to bandage his wound. Krishna, moved by her gesture, promised to always protect her. He kept this promise during her public humiliation in the Hastinapur court, where the Kauravas tried to humiliate Draupadi.

The Legend of Goddess Indrani and Lord Indra

Another tale connected to Raksha Bandhan involves Goddess Indrani and Lord Indra. According to tradition, Indra, the king of gods, faced a fierce battle against demons and was losing strength. Before heading into the fray, Goddess Indrani tied a sacred pouch, known as Raksha Potali, around Indra's wrist. This sacred thread gave Indra the power to defeat the demons and emerge victorious.