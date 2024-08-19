Blinkit Users Face Issues Amid Rush Of Raksha Bandhan Orders

Raksha Bandhan is one of the biggest festivities in many parts of India. The day, in many ways, marks the beginning of the festive season in India. The auspicious occasion is being marked on August 19, 2024.

On this day, many moving away from traditional ways have resorted to purchasing their ritualistic object, in this case, Rakhi, through online quick-service delivery platforms like Blinkit.

Glitches In Gold Rush

Blinkit has taken the deep plunge on this occasion, with the company recording a sky-high number of orders.

However, in this virtual rush of orders and deliveries, the volume appears to have caught up with the capabilities. Some users of the application have raised concerns over the availability of products and issues with the service at large. Many of those customers have taken it to X to register their complaints.

One user, apart from the concerns of depleting inventory and a lack of products on offer, also raised concerns over the surge pricing system in place. The user remarked, "Tried sending rakhi to my cousin in Thane. Swiggy's stock is completely sold out and BlinkIt ran out of the rakhi I placed an order for. The user further added, "But BlinkIt is conveniently adding surge pricing without updating the system for out of stock products."

They concluded their post on X saying, "Prepare better, @letsblinkit. Some of us are only placing orders to get the rakhis. Had to order another rakhi, but couldn't cancel previous order since it had more products."

@letsblinkit I ordered some item from blinkit by mistake but now blinkit store is not gaking it back .please look into ghe matter — VNT (@VivekTewari) August 19, 2024

@letsblinkit I believe Blinkit utilize a unique clock system where three minutes in their time is equivalent to ten minutes in ours 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Uljh0MDnjV — avinash singh (@creativeeagle69) August 19, 2024

Others appear to have been plagued by similar issues. Another user, reaching out to Blinkit, said," @letsblinkit I ordered some item from blinkit by mistake but now blinkit store is not gaking it back .please look into the matter.

@letsblinkit @zomato @zomatocare @deepigoyal guys look at this god damn service you give to my area, I’ve ordered kaju katli from your 10 mins delivery app “Blinkit” and I received damage & eaten product?? Like what? @letsblinkit pic.twitter.com/M1jkNCMAV2 — Trash (@haw_trash) August 19, 2024

Order Not Delivered After A Day

Some other users raised concerns over the product that was eventually delivered. One of them claimed to have been provided with a used product.

#blinkit yesterday I placed an order through the Blinkit and made the payment of 1220 via phonepay. The payment was successfully deducted from my account; however, I have not received the order. I kindly request that you investigate this issue as a matter of urgency — Praful Saini (@sain21557) August 19, 2024

Another X user complained to have not received their order, even 24 hours after placing the order. They remarked,"#blinkit yesterday I placed an order through the Blinkit and made the payment of 1220 via phonepay. The payment was successfully deducted from my account; however, I have not received the order. I kindly request that you investigate this issue as a matter of urgency."

Blinkit does not appear to have issued a statement or replied to these queries online yet.

Earlier, the company boss, Albinder Dhindsa, claimed to have set a record with the cumulative number of orders placed on the app on account of Raksha Bandhan.