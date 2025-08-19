PM Modi Launches ₹1 Lakh Crore 'Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana' To Create 3.5 Crore Jobs In Two Years

File Image |

On August 15, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (Employment Linked Incentives scheme). It aims to create over 3.5 crore jobs in two years and has a financial outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore. On July 1,2025, the Union Cabinet approved the scheme. The Prime Minister announced the scheme from the Red Fort on Independence Day.

According to a PTI report, government launched the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) portal.

Scheme Is Divided In Two Parts

The scheme has two parts- Part A and Part B. Part A offers a one-time EPF wage incentive to first-time employees. For creating additional employment in all sectors, Part B will benefit.

Employees With Salaries Up To 1 Lakh

Employees with salaries up to Rs 1 lakh will be eligible for Part A incentives offering one-month EPF wage up to Rs 15,000 in two instalments. Employees will get the first instalment after six months of service, while they will receive the second instalment after 12 months of employment and completion of a financial literacy course.

Shaping India's Workforce

According to The Economic Times, "Puneet Gupta, Partner, People Advisory Services-Tax, EY India, says, “The launch of the much-awaited new employment-linked incentive scheme - Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Yojana (PM VBRY) marks a pivotal step towards shaping India’s workforce of the future. By combining direct incentives for new EPF members with sustained support for employers expanding their workforce, the scheme strikes a balance between immediate job creation and long-term employment stability.”

Universal Account Number & Face Authentication

All first timers have to generate Universal Account Number (UAN), through Face Authentication Technology (FAT) available on UMANG App. Employers can now visit Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana portal (https://pmvbry.epfindia.gov.in or https://pmvbry.labour.gov.in) and complete one-time registration process.

Part B

In Part B, the government will incentivise employers for generating additional employment in all sectors, with a special focus on the manufacturing sector. Employers hiring additional workforce will be eligible for up to Rs 3,000 per month incentive for two years for each additional employment. The incentive for the same will be extended to the third and fourth year if the employer is from the manufacturing sector.