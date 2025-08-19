 Gold Falls ₹500 To ₹1,00,420/10 G; Silver Declines ₹1,000
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Falls ₹500 To ₹1,00,420/10 G; Silver Declines ₹1,000

Gold Falls ₹500 To ₹1,00,420/10 G; Silver Declines ₹1,000

In the national capital, gold of 99.5 per cent purity dipped Rs 450 to Rs 1,00,050 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday. It had closed at Rs 1,00,500 per 10 grams on Monday.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | File Pic

New Delhi: Gold prices fell Rs 500 to Rs 1,00,420 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a firm trend in the overseas markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had ended at Rs 1,00,920 per 10 grams in the previous market session.

In the national capital, gold of 99.5 per cent purity dipped Rs 450 to Rs 1,00,050 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday. It had closed at Rs 1,00,500 per 10 grams on Monday.

"Gold prices cooled down, as peace talks between (US) President Donald Trump and (Ukraine) President Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought some hope for ending the war in Ukraine during a meeting at the White House, with European and NATO leaders also in attendance," Abans Financial Services CEO Chintan Mehta said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals

According to Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities and Currencies, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said, "Weakness in the USD/INR pair on the Indian government tweaking GST rules is weighing on the domestic gold prices." In addition, silver prices declined Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,14,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) on Tuesday, as per the Association.

The white metal had settled at Rs 1,15,000 per kg in the previous market session.

In international markets, spot gold went up 0.15 per cent to trade at USD 3,337.92 per ounce in New York.

Read Also
Navi Mumba News: 1,115 Metric Tonnes Of Pakistani Goods Seized At Nhava Sheva Port By DRI
article-image

"Gold prices declined below USD 3,380 per ounce as investors turned their attention towards US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's forthcoming statements at the Jackson Hole Symposium as well as minutes from the Fed's most recent meeting," Renisha Chainani, Head, Research, Augmont, said.

Spot silver was trading at USD 38.09 per ounce, up 0.19 per cent.

"On the macro front, US housing market data, which includes building permits and housing starts, will be released later in the day, which may provide volatility in US dollar and gold prices during the session," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, sa

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cabinet Approves Airport At Kota-Bundi In Rajasthan For ₹1,507 Crore

Cabinet Approves Airport At Kota-Bundi In Rajasthan For ₹1,507 Crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Place GST Rate Overhaul Proposal On August 20

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Place GST Rate Overhaul Proposal On August 20

Banks Sanction ₹62,791 Crore To 2.75 Lakh Beneficiaries Under Stand-Up India Scheme

Banks Sanction ₹62,791 Crore To 2.75 Lakh Beneficiaries Under Stand-Up India Scheme

US Tariffs Unlikely To Hurt India’s Long-Term Growth, Says S&P After Sovereign Rating Upgrade

US Tariffs Unlikely To Hurt India’s Long-Term Growth, Says S&P After Sovereign Rating Upgrade

Air India To Procure SAF From IOCL’s Panipat Refinery, India’s First ISCC-CORSIA Certified...

Air India To Procure SAF From IOCL’s Panipat Refinery, India’s First ISCC-CORSIA Certified...