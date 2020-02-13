RBI’s diluted asset quality norms credit negative for banks: Moody’s

Financial service company Moody's on Thursday said that the recent revision of the asset quality recognition norms for the real estate sector by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is credit negative for the Indian banking system.

On February 7, the RBI loosened asset quality recognition norms for Indian banks by allowing them to not classify real estate loans as restructured for one year if the project is delayed for reasons beyond the real estate developer's control.

"The measure is credit negative for Indian banks because it will defer the recognition of such loans from the real estate sector, and by extension appropriate loss provisioning against them," Moody's said in a report.

Property developers will have an additional year to address their funding issues before the banks have to classify a loan as restructured.