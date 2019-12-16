RBI saw growth slowdown, acted ahead of time by cutting rates from February: Shaktikanta Das

"Both the government and RBI have acted in time. And I can say with regard RBI, we have acted a little bit ahead of time in terms of reducing our policy rates.

As early as February this year, the RBI saw that there is a growth slowdown, we saw that a momentum for slowdown is building up, so we started cutting rates this year," he said.

Speaking at the India Economic Conclave organised by the Times Group, he said at that in February, the market was surprised with the RBI's call. He wondered why is it surprised market participants now also with a pause call.

"In the last MPC meeting when we took a pause, I don't know why the market was surprised. February, I was told that the markets were surprised, but subsequently I'm happy and thank all of you for accepting that it was a right call to take.

"This time the call that we've taken, I do hope that the events will unfold in a manner which will prove that the MPC decision was right," he said.