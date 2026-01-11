 Budget 2026 Tax Debate Heats Up, Experts Warn Against Higher Surcharge & Wealth Tax
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBudget 2026 Tax Debate Heats Up, Experts Warn Against Higher Surcharge & Wealth Tax

Budget 2026 Tax Debate Heats Up, Experts Warn Against Higher Surcharge & Wealth Tax

Tax experts say the government should not increase income tax surcharge on the super-rich or bring back wealth tax in Budget 2026. They warn that higher taxes could push rich people to move their money and residence abroad, reducing investment, job creation and long-term tax collections for India.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: As the Union Budget 2026-27 approaches, tax experts are advising the government to avoid raising taxes on high-income individuals. They say increasing the income tax surcharge on the super-rich or bringing back the wealth tax could do more harm than good.

Their main worry is that very rich people may choose to move their money or even their residence to low-tax countries, which would reduce investment in India.

How surcharge works today

Currently, people earning more than Rs 50 lakh a year pay an extra tax called surcharge. The rate rises with income:

FPJ Shorts
Major Blow To Sena UBT Ahead of Mumbai BMC 2026 Polls As Ex-MLA & Uddhav Thackeray Loyalist Dagdu Sakpal Joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena
Major Blow To Sena UBT Ahead of Mumbai BMC 2026 Polls As Ex-MLA & Uddhav Thackeray Loyalist Dagdu Sakpal Joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena
'Thartards - Another Epidemic After COVID': Video Of Man Boasting About Driving Thar On Wrong Side Of Road Goes Viral; Netizens Enraged
'Thartards - Another Epidemic After COVID': Video Of Man Boasting About Driving Thar On Wrong Side Of Road Goes Viral; Netizens Enraged
Indian Idol 3 Winner, Paatal Lok Actor Prashant Tamang Passes Away In Delhi At 43
Indian Idol 3 Winner, Paatal Lok Actor Prashant Tamang Passes Away In Delhi At 43
Who Is Adithya Ashok? Kiwis Name TN-Born Star In Playing XI For IND Vs NZ 1st ODI
Who Is Adithya Ashok? Kiwis Name TN-Born Star In Playing XI For IND Vs NZ 1st ODI

- 10 percent for income between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore
- 15 percent for Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore
- 25 percent for Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore

Read Also
Parliament Budget Session 2026 To Commence On January 28, Union Budget Likely On Sunday, February 1
article-image

Those earning above Rs 5 crore pay 25 percent surcharge under the new tax regime and 37 percent under the old tax regime.

Why higher tax could backfire

Amit Rana of PwC said that while richer people should pay more tax, making it too high can push them away from India. He said high-income earners are often the ones who start companies and create jobs.

“If taxes become too heavy, they may not want to stay in India,” he warned.

Wealth tax may not help much

Surabhi Marwah of EY said bringing back wealth tax could create more problems than benefits. The wealth tax was removed in 2015 because it collected very little money but required a lot of paperwork and effort.

Read Also
KPMG India Pushes For Higher Standard Deduction, Extended Tax Filing Timelines & Ease of Doing...
article-image

She said today’s system of surcharge is simpler and easier to manage than taxing assets like property, gold and shares.

Risk of capital moving out

Gouri Puri of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas said higher taxes can lead to capital flight, meaning money and families move abroad. This can reduce business activity and job creation in India.

Read Also
Budget Session 2026 To Start From 28 January; Union Budget To Be Presented On 1 February, Economic...
article-image

Countries compete globally to keep their tax systems attractive, and harsh taxes can push investors away.

Unlikely to change soon

Alok Agrawal of Deloitte said the government already cut the highest surcharge from 37 percent to 25 percent in 2023 under the new tax regime. Because of this, a hike in such a short time looks unlikely.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Budget 2026 Tax Debate Heats Up, Experts Warn Against Higher Surcharge & Wealth Tax

Budget 2026 Tax Debate Heats Up, Experts Warn Against Higher Surcharge & Wealth Tax

Ladki Bahin Yojana Money Still Not Credited, Here’s What Is The Reason Behind The Delay

Ladki Bahin Yojana Money Still Not Credited, Here’s What Is The Reason Behind The Delay

Income Tax Refunds Still Stuck For Many, Here Is Why Notices Are Coming & What You Should Do?

Income Tax Refunds Still Stuck For Many, Here Is Why Notices Are Coming & What You Should Do?

Malpani Group's Heir Chose Love Over Generational Wealth: Says, 'These Kind Of Decisions Shape...

Malpani Group's Heir Chose Love Over Generational Wealth: Says, 'These Kind Of Decisions Shape...

Sensex & Nifty Face A Nervous Week Ahead, Q3 Results & Global Worries To Set Market Mood

Sensex & Nifty Face A Nervous Week Ahead, Q3 Results & Global Worries To Set Market Mood