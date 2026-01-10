 KPMG India Pushes For Higher Standard Deduction, Extended Tax Filing Timelines & Ease of Doing Business Measures In Union Budget
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKPMG India Pushes For Higher Standard Deduction, Extended Tax Filing Timelines & Ease of Doing Business Measures In Union Budget

KPMG India Pushes For Higher Standard Deduction, Extended Tax Filing Timelines & Ease of Doing Business Measures In Union Budget

KPMG India’s pre-Budget report recommends raising the standard deduction for salaried employees to ₹1 lakh, extending deadlines for filing revised or belated returns (especially for cross-border income), and allowing housing loan interest deduction on self-occupied property under the new tax regime. It also seeks MAT exemptions for foreign companies and clarity on redemption premium treatment.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government should consider enhancing standard deduction for salaried employees, allowing more time for belated tax returns and several measures to improve ease of doing business in the upcoming Union Budget, a report has said. The report from KPMG India said India’s top expectations from the budget include a raise in the standard deduction for salaried employees to Rs 1 lakh and extension of timelines for filing revised or belated returns to help taxpayers with cross‑border income reporting obligations, the report said.

"In cases, especially when individuals with cross border investment and income file tax returns their home or host country are not finalised, which may lead to under-reporting and over-reporting of income," the report explained the rationale for allowing more time for revised or belated returns. The business advisory firm also recommended allowing housing loan interest deductions against salary income, including for self-occupied property.

Read Also
High Salary, Low Stress: Jobs That Offer Work-Life Balance In 2026
article-image

"Considering the significant burden of home loan repayments and the goal of promoting home ownership, it is recommended that the Government allows such interest deduction on self-occupied property under the new tax regime," the report said. Further on the corporate tax front, the report sought clear exemption for foreign companies under presumptive tax regimes and urged a minimum alternate tax (MAT) exemption where incidental income accompanies specified business income such as shipping, civil construction or oil exploration.

The current provision creates a challenge when incidental income is earned alongside business income, potentially exposing these foreign companies to MAT, it said. A clear exemption would help improve India’s competitiveness for foreign companies engaged in these businesses in India, according to the firm. In certain cases, courts have treated redemption premium on debentures as interest.

FPJ Shorts
KPMG India Pushes For Higher Standard Deduction, Extended Tax Filing Timelines & Ease of Doing Business Measures In Union Budget
KPMG India Pushes For Higher Standard Deduction, Extended Tax Filing Timelines & Ease of Doing Business Measures In Union Budget
Malaysia Open BWF World Tour Super 1000: India's Campaign Ends As Ace Shuttler P V Sindhu Falls To China's Wang Zhiyi In Semifinals
Malaysia Open BWF World Tour Super 1000: India's Campaign Ends As Ace Shuttler P V Sindhu Falls To China's Wang Zhiyi In Semifinals
'It's Not Easy, We're Acting Okay..': Bangla Test Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto Breaks Silence On BCB's T20 World Cup Stance
'It's Not Easy, We're Acting Okay..': Bangla Test Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto Breaks Silence On BCB's T20 World Cup Stance
PhonePe Payment Gateway Launches ‘Bolt’ For Seamless, One-Click Visa & Mastercard Transactions
PhonePe Payment Gateway Launches ‘Bolt’ For Seamless, One-Click Visa & Mastercard Transactions

Section 76 of the Income Tax Act, presumes redemption premium on debentures to be short-term capital gains. This creates uncertainty for issuers and investors on the treatment of such income, impacting tax computations and withholding obligations, the report noted. On the indirect tax front, the report called for allowing provisional refund sanctioning for inverted duty structure cases, which will help expedite refunds, improve liquidity, and reduce delays through a risk-based approach.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KPMG India Pushes For Higher Standard Deduction, Extended Tax Filing Timelines & Ease of Doing...

KPMG India Pushes For Higher Standard Deduction, Extended Tax Filing Timelines & Ease of Doing...

PhonePe Payment Gateway Launches ‘Bolt’ For Seamless, One-Click Visa & Mastercard Transactions

PhonePe Payment Gateway Launches ‘Bolt’ For Seamless, One-Click Visa & Mastercard Transactions

India & Ireland Hold Talks To Strengthen Ties In Trade, Education, Healthcare, & Migration

India & Ireland Hold Talks To Strengthen Ties In Trade, Education, Healthcare, & Migration

Lack Of Fiscal & Legal Certainty Shackling Pakistan’s Economy Amid Liquidity Surge & Credit...

Lack Of Fiscal & Legal Certainty Shackling Pakistan’s Economy Amid Liquidity Surge & Credit...

SEBI Proposes Unified Trading Rulebook With 54 Changes To Simplify Rules & Reduce Compliance Burden

SEBI Proposes Unified Trading Rulebook With 54 Changes To Simplify Rules & Reduce Compliance Burden