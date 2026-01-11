Prashant Tamang Net Worth & Family, Know- What He Left Behind For His Wife & Daughter

Prashant Tamang was a popular singer and actor from Darjeeling. He was born on January 4, 1983. |

Prashant Tamang was a popular singer and actor from Darjeeling. He was born on January 4, 1983. Life was not easy for him. After his father died in an accident, Prashant had to leave school. To support his family, he joined the Kolkata Police as a constable.

Even while working in the police force, Prashant never gave up on his love for music. He used to sing with local bands and orchestras and slowly became well known in his area.

Rise to Fame with Indian Idol

Prashant’s life changed in 2007 when he took part in the TV show Indian Idol. His friends and seniors encouraged him to audition. His simple style and emotional voice won many hearts. He finally became the winner of the show.

By winning Indian Idol, Prashant got a cash prize of ₹1 crore and a car. This made him a star across India.

His Acting Career

After becoming famous, Prashant also tried acting. He made his debut in Nepali films in 2009. His first movie, Gorkha Paltan, came out in 2010. Over the years, he worked in several Nepali films and shows. He was last seen in Paatal Lok Season 2, which was released in 2025.

Family and Personal Life

Prashant is survived by his grandmother, mother, sister Archana, wife Geeta Thapa, and their daughter Aaria. Geeta is a former air hostess. The two met during a flight and later got married in 2011.

His Death

Filmmaker Rajesh Ghatani confirmed Prashant’s death. Singer Mahesh Sewa said he died due to a stroke at his Delhi home. Some reports also mentioned cardiac arrest.

Prashant Tamang’s Net Worth

Prashant Tamang earned money from singing, acting, and live shows. He also played the guitar and drums. Though there is no official figure, his net worth is believed to be in crores. He left this wealth for his wife and young daughter.