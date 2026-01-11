Income Tax Refunds Still Stuck For Many, Here Is Why Notices Are Coming & What You Should Do?

Many taxpayers are still waiting for their income tax refunds for AY 2025–26. |

Mumbai: If you have filed your income tax return but not received the refund, do not panic. In most cases, the delay happens because the return is not fully processed or some details are not matching with the tax department’s records.

The Income Tax Department checks your return with data from Form 26AS, AIS and TIS. If something does not match, your refund is put on hold and you may get a notice or email.

Return not verified

One of the most common reasons for refund delay is that the return is not verified. Filing the return is not enough. You must verify it using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, EVC or by sending a signed ITR-V to CPC Bengaluru.

If the return is not verified, it is treated as invalid, and no refund is given.

Income or tax mismatch

If income shown by banks, employers or mutual funds is different from what you declared, the system flags it. This can delay the refund. The department will ask you to explain or correct the mistake.

Section 143(1) intimation

Many people receive a Section 143(1) intimation. This is not a notice for penalty. It is just a summary of how the department has processed your return.

It may show a lower refund, no refund or even a small tax demand due to calculation errors or disallowed deductions. Always compare it with your filed return before responding.

Old tax dues or bank errors

If you have any old tax demand, your refund may be adjusted against it. Also, refunds fail if your bank account is wrong, inactive or not validated on the portal.

What you should do?

Log in to the income tax e-filing portal and check the notice under “Pending Actions” or “e-Proceedings”. Read it carefully and respond within time.

Also, check your refund status. Ignoring notices can lead to penalties and more problems.