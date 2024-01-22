Ram Temple Inauguration To Boost Ayodhya Tourism: Check Record Footfall, Global Comparisons, Estimated Visitors & More

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, and in tandem with the Uttar Pradesh government's extensive efforts towards promoting tourism, the state is bound to witness a significant surge in tourist footfall, as indicated by reports from SBI Research and Jefferies.

According to the SBI Research report, the recent inauguration of the Ram Temple and tourism initiatives by the state government could result in an additional Rs 25,000 crore revenue windfall for the state government's coffers during the fiscal year 2025.

Jefferies' report suggests that the inauguration of the Ram Temple is expected to attract a significant number of tourists annually to the state.

Comparing it with other spiritual institutions and tourist destinations globally, the estimated number of tourists visiting Ayodhya is expected to get the highest number of visitors among them, as per the report.

According to the report, the estimated numbers of tourist visitors to the Ram temple and other places are as follows:

Ram Mandir, Ayodhya

The highly anticipated Ram Mandir is expected to draw an estimated 5 to 10 crore visitors annually, making it a potential contender for a world record in terms of footfall. The site, significant for its religious and cultural importance, has captured the attention of many devotees.

This surge in footfall is seen as advantageous for the FMCG and quick-service restaurant industry. Additionally, the inauguration of the Ayodhya Airport, valued at US dollar 175 million, is expected to boost aviation, while railways will also receive an impetus from the forecasted rise in tourist numbers.

Tirupati Balaji, Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati Balaji in Andhra Pradesh continues to be a popular pilgrimage destination, attracting approximately 2.5 crore visitors each year. The sacred temple dedicated to Lord Venkateswara remains a prominent site for Hindu devotees.

Vaishnodevi, Jammu and Kashmir

The Vaishnodevi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir registers an annual footfall of around 70 lakh visitors.

Taj Mahal, Agra

A symbol of love and architectural marvel, the Taj Mahal in Agra witnesses an annual footfall of 65 lakh tourists. The UNESCO World Heritage Site continues to captivate visitors with its historical and cultural significance.

Agra Fort, Agra

Adjacent to the Taj Mahal, the Agra Fort attracts a substantial but comparatively lower annual footfall of 25 lakh visitors. The fort, steeped in history, showcases Mughal architecture and heritage.

Vatican City

Vatican City, the spiritual and administrative center of the Catholic Church, draws an estimated 90 lakh to 1 crore visitors annually. The city-state is home to iconic landmarks such as St. Peter's Basilica and the Vatican Museums.

Mecca, Saudi Arabia

One of the holiest sites in Islam, Mecca in Saudi Arabia records a staggering annual footfall of 2 crore pilgrims. The Grand Mosque and the Kaaba attract Muslims from around the world for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Ayodhya draws 2.21 crore tourists in 2022

According to the Uttar Pradesh government's estimates, the year 2022 saw 2.21 crore people visiting Ayodhya. This contributed to the overall influx of 32 crore tourists in the state. Uttar Pradesh ranked 5th among the most popular destinations for foreigners in India. These visitors helped generate a staggering revenue of Rs 10,500 crore for the state.

The figures provided in the report suggest that Ayodhya's transformation, coupled with the Ram Mandir inauguration, is poised to make headlines with its anticipated record-breaking footfall. The potential for Ayodhya to surpass well-established tourist destinations underscores the significant impact the religious and infrastructural developments may have on the region's tourism sector.