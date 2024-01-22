From Ram Mandir In Ayodhya To Taj Mahal In Agra: Explore Diverse Tourist Destinations Across The Heartland Of Uttar Pradesh

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | January 22, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals and inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. The site is poised to attract millions of tourists every year. Here are some other places in Uttar Pradesh to consider for your travel.
Agra Fort, located in Agra, served as the main home for the Mughal emperors and provides a glimpse into that era.
Sarnath, a sacred Buddhist pilgrimage site near Varanasi, where Buddha gave his first sermon after reaching enlightenment. It is home to ancient stupas and monasteries.
Varanasi, a holy city situated on the banks of the Ganges River, known for its religious practices and temples. It is a popular destination for both local and foreign tourists.
Vrindavan, a holy city located near Mathura and is associated with Lord Krishna's childhood. It is known for its numerous temples and ashrams, making it a popular destination for devotees. -
Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh and is famous for its rich history, culture, and cuisine. It is home to several historic monuments, museums, and markets.
Kanpur, a major industrial city in Uttar Pradesh, known for its leather works and historic sites. It is a popular destination for those interested in exploring the industrial side of the state.
Allahabad, officially known as Prayagraj, is a city famous for its Triveni Sangam-the meeting point of three sacred rivers - the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the Saraswati.
Jhansi, Known for its rich history and association with Rani Laxmi Bai, a prominent figure in Indian history. It is a popular destination for history buffs and travelers.
The Taj Mahal in Agra is a grand memorial built by emperor Shah Jahan for his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. - This complex also features other stunning structures and pools.