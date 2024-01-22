Ram Mandir Consecration: Mukesh Ambani To Anil Agarwal, List Of Industry Leaders At Pran Pratistha Ceremony; See Pics

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | January 22, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday. The Pran Prathistha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya witnessed the esteemed presence of several prominent business figures.
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, and his wife Nita Ambani attended the Pran Prathistha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, attended the ceremony along with his wife Shloka Mehta.
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu visited the Ayodhya Ram Mandir with his family.
Anand Ambani also attended the Pran Prathistha ceremony at the Ram Mandir.
Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO, expressed his honor to join devotees from across India and the world for the momentous occasion.
Industrialist Anil Ambani was also present at the ceremony.
Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, was also present at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to partake in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Temple.
Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group, was also among the notable attendees at the event.