Radico Khaitan’s 1965 Spirit of Victory Rum becomes 7th brand to join the ‘Millionaire’ club

Radico Khaitan Limited, announced today that 1965 Spirit of Victory rum joins the millionaire club becoming the Company’s 7 th brand to achieve the million case mark, via an exchange filing.

The premium rum brand has two variants - 1965 Spirit of Victory Premium XXX Rum and 1965 Spirit of Victory Lemon Dash.

Radico Khaitan launched 1965 Spirit of Victory rum in 2017 for the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) as a tribute to the brave soldiers who were a part of the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

Seeing an overwhelming response to the brand, it was further introduced to the domestic market for all the rum lovers across the country.

The Company added Lemon Dash as a brand extension to the 1965 Spirit of Victory rum in 2022 - venturing into the flavoured white rum category.

Both the variants of 1965 Spirit of Victory rum have been widely loved by the rum aficionados, which has contributed to the brand selling over a million cases in a short span.

1965 Spirit of Victory Premium XXX rum has garnered love from rum connoisseurs across 12 states in India since launch and is all set to spread its footprints in other states.

Lemon Dash, on the other hand, is a popular white rum option among youngsters. It has a refreshing taste with a mix of spices and the flavours of lemon. This flavoured rum of the brand is available in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand, and will expand further in the near future.

Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan said, “This is the second brand to touch the million case mark in FY2023. Two of our brands crossing a million cases mark within 2 months is a testimony to the quality of our products and the hard work of our team.”

“We have always been eager to offer the best to our consumers. Being one of the leaders in the alcobev industry, we always keep in mind the changing consumer preferences and demands. 1965 Spirit of Victory rum was also a result of the ‘premiumisation’ trend in the county and people looking for a more luxurious experience. Similarly, in the case of Lemon Dash, we observed how youngsters are becoming more open to experiments and opting for white spirits to try new cocktails, and that is how we added the flavoured white rum in our portfolio,” he added.

