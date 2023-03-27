 SPARC reports IT security incident, ransomware group claims responsibility
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
SPARC reports IT security incident, ransomware group claims responsibility | Image: Sun Pharma (Representative)

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC) informed that an IT security incident occurred earlier this month and the necessary steps to gauge, contain and mitigate the impact of the incident as well as to safeguard the integrity of our systems infrastructure and data have been promptly initiated, via an exchange filing.

The company stated that a ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the incident. Though the company believes that there is no direct impact on its business operations so far, there could be a potential breach of certain file systems and the theft of business and personal data.

The company may incur certain expenses in connection with the incident and the remediation.

The company is unable to determine the cost of remediation and other potential adverse impacts of the incident at this stage.

