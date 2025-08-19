 NHAI Sells Over 5 Lakh FASTag Annual Passes, Collects ₹150 Crore In 4 Days; Tamil Nadu Leads In Sales
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNHAI Sells Over 5 Lakh FASTag Annual Passes, Collects ₹150 Crore In 4 Days; Tamil Nadu Leads In Sales

NHAI Sells Over 5 Lakh FASTag Annual Passes, Collects ₹150 Crore In 4 Days; Tamil Nadu Leads In Sales

 NHAI sold over 5 lakh FASTag annual passes in four days, earning Rs 150 crore. Priced at Rs 3,000, the pass saves frequent travellers nearly Rs 7,000 annually on toll payments.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
FASTag New Rules from April 1, 2025 | NHAI’s new annual pass gets big response.

Mumbai: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has received an overwhelming response to its new FASTag-based annual toll pass. In just four days, more than 5 lakh passes were sold, generating about Rs 150 crore in revenue.

Tamil Nadu on top

Among all states, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of purchases. It was followed by Karnataka and Haryana. In terms of actual toll transactions, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh were the top three states where drivers used the annual passes most actively.

Read Also
FASTag Users Hit By Cyber Fraud, Wallet Money Being Stolen – Here’s How To Stay Safe
article-image

What is the annual FASTag pass?

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane

Private cars, jeeps, and vans can now buy a one-year pass priced at Rs 3,000. This allows free passage at NHAI and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) toll plazas.

-The pass is valid for one year or 200 trips, whichever comes first.

-Once the limit is crossed, the FASTag automatically switches back to the regular pay-per-trip system.

-For point-based toll plazas, each one-way trip counts as one, and a return is counted as two. In closed or ticket-based systems, one complete journey (entry to exit) is treated as a single trip.

Read Also
FASTag Annual Pass Launches Today: ₹3,000 For 200 Highway Trips, Activation Via NHAI’s...
article-image

Activation and purchase process

The pass can be bought through the Rajmarg Yatra app, NHAI/MoRTH websites, or FASTag issuer portals. Payment of Rs 3,000 can be made via UPI, debit card, credit card, or net banking. FASTag wallet balance cannot be used for this. Activation usually happens within two hours, and users receive an SMS confirmation.

However, some FASTags issued for brand-new vehicles are linked only with the chassis number. In such cases, the pass cannot be activated unless the FASTag is updated with the full registration number.

Read Also
FASTag Annual Pass FAQs: Eligibility, Validity, Purchase Process And Key Rules Ahead Of August 15...
article-image

Big savings for regular travellers

On average, toll charges for cars are about Rs 50 per trip. Without the annual pass, 200 trips could cost nearly Rs 10,000 in a year. By paying only Rs 3,000 for the annual pass, frequent highway travellers can save around Rs 7,000.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cabinet Approves Airport At Kota-Bundi In Rajasthan For ₹1,507 Crore

Cabinet Approves Airport At Kota-Bundi In Rajasthan For ₹1,507 Crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Place GST Rate Overhaul Proposal On August 20

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Place GST Rate Overhaul Proposal On August 20

Banks Sanction ₹62,791 Crore To 2.75 Lakh Beneficiaries Under Stand-Up India Scheme

Banks Sanction ₹62,791 Crore To 2.75 Lakh Beneficiaries Under Stand-Up India Scheme

US Tariffs Unlikely To Hurt India’s Long-Term Growth, Says S&P After Sovereign Rating Upgrade

US Tariffs Unlikely To Hurt India’s Long-Term Growth, Says S&P After Sovereign Rating Upgrade

Air India To Procure SAF From IOCL’s Panipat Refinery, India’s First ISCC-CORSIA Certified...

Air India To Procure SAF From IOCL’s Panipat Refinery, India’s First ISCC-CORSIA Certified...