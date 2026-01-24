 Dhanlaxmi Bank Q3 Profit Rises 20 Per Cent To ₹24 Crore, Asset Quality Improves
Dhanlaxmi Bank posted a 20% year-on-year rise in net profit at ₹24 crore for Q3FY26, driven by higher income and improved asset quality. Total income rose to ₹456 crore, while the gross NPA ratio declined to 2.36%, reflecting better credit performance.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 07:25 PM IST
Dhanlaxmi Bank reports a 20% rise in Q3 profit to ₹24 crore, supported by higher income and improved asset quality. | Image credit: Dhanlaxmi Bank (Representative)

New Delhi, Jan 24: The bank on Saturday reported a 20 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 24 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The Kerala-based private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 20 crore in the year-ago period.

Income and interest growth

The bank’s total income rose to Rs 456 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 377 crore in the same period last year, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank’s interest income also grew during the third quarter of the current fiscal year to Rs 407 crore, as against Rs 335 crore a year ago.

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q3FY26 increased to Rs 154 crore, from Rs 128 crore in Q3FY25.

Asset quality

As regards asset quality, the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio moderated to 2.36 per cent as on December 31, 2025, as against 3.53 per cent as on December 31, 2024.

However, the net NPA rose to 1.11 per cent from 0.86 per cent at the end of December 2024.

Dhanlaxmi Bank gross advances up 22.5% YoY at Rs 92.5 bln on Dec 31
Capital adequacy improves

During the quarter, the bank’s capital adequacy ratio increased to 17.19 per cent, as compared to 12.79 per cent at the end of December 2024.

